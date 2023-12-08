Adobe: Calming Rhythms, Nostalgia & Wonder & Joy Set To Dominate Creativity

Adobe has released its 2024 Adobe Creative Trends Report which showcases the trending visual styles and themes that are set to scale in demand and make a creative impact.

Adobe examined emerging creative styles, cultural themes, consumer patterns, technology advancements and stock industry data globally to identify four design trends and aesthetics that will dominate digital content and influence photography, videography, social media content, blogs and more: ‘Calming Rhythms,’ ‘Wonder and Joy,’ ‘Dynamic Dimensions,’ and ‘The New Nostalgia.’

“As we head into a new year, the creative landscape mirrors our disruptive, rapidly changing world,” said Brenda Milis, Principal of Consumer and Creative Insights at Adobe. “This year’s creative trends are especially indicative of how both creators and consumers are craving visuals that inspire and reflect the endless possibilities of the imagination.”

Calming Rhythms

With mental and emotional health now at a global priority, soothing and rhythmic visuals have a calming effect and are being used by a growing number of brands and companies in workplaces, retail spaces, outdoor installations, social platforms, and apps across all regions. Calming Rhythms visuals can vary from simple abstract and repetitive backgrounds to slowly shifting and moving forms, often accompanied by relaxing sounds and music. This trend is often associated with ASMR content, which features 912.6 billion views on TikTok with #asmr, and typically includes relaxing visuals paired with sonic elements, supporting the pursuit of finding relief and balance. Add soothing rhythmic emotion to any creative project with the right music – try the new ‘Find Similar’ feature on Adobe Stock Audio for social posts, videos, and podcasts.

Wonder and Joy

Consumers are responding to visuals that inspire a sense of awe, joy and enchantment as a coping mechanism in today’s challenging macroeconomic environment. Wonder and Joy spans all types of brand messaging and experiences – from simple pleasures including being a ‘kidult,’ to luxury travel and experiences and AI-generated imaginative environments. According to the 2022 Happiness Report, 80 per cent of people said they are prioritizing health to make them happy, 79 per cent are focusing on personal connections and 53% are interested in experiences to gain happiness. Creators can use Adobe Firefly, the family of creative generative AI models designed to be safe for commercial use, to dream, have fun and express themselves by generating anything they can imagine with simple text prompts.

Dynamic Dimensions

Thanks to the multiverse and the continued rise of gaming, VR and AR, it has become common for multiple asset types and dimensions to inhabit a world in motion together. Dynamic Dimensions is inspired by elements that blend and create an impactful visual experience, with 2D and 3D elements merging together through video, music, and illustrations. According to the Adobe Creative Trends Report, in 2024, young people’s attitudes toward vulnerability will evolve, as they normalize emotional express and mental health issues both on and offline. Consumers can immerse themselves in Dynamic Dimensions, using new Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects templates with existing motion graphics.

The New Nostalgia

What began as a fascination with 90’s and aughts styles, design, and technology, has grown into a deep dive into all eras, re-envisioning and reinterpreting vintage lifestyles and settings with plenty of creative license throughout, particularly with AI-generated hyper-realistic renderings of past periods. The New Nostalgia trend mixes the consumer appreciation for vintage style with a contemporary interpretation and flair. With 50 per cent of Gen Z in the US, UK, Canada and Australia wanting to disconnect from their phones, they are turning to choosing cost-friendly relics and hobbies of the past, including digital camera photography, that make them feel more connected and less detached from the real world. Creators can check out Adobe Express, the new AI-first all-in-one content creativity app, to quickly and easily design and experiment with the future-retro trend, choosing from thousands of templates.

Image Credit: Adobe Stock/ Vink Fan.