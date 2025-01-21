Adland’s Most Beautiful Work? How The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Showcase Asia-Pacific’s Best Designs

The Design category at 2024’s inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards, presented by Pinterest, celebrated some of the finest work adland saw over the last year.

Gone were the refrains of “Make the logo bigger”, these pieces of work stood head and shoulders above the rest for their visual presence alone.

But could you go one better? Make 2025 your year to stand up and stand out at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

The winning entry, as determined by our crack selection of judges live in Cairns—more to come on that front for 2025 very soon, by the way—was VML Ogilvy Japan’s delectable ‘Edible Literature’ for Kameya Yoshinaga.

Gold Crocodile – VML Ogilvy Japan, ‘Edible Literature’ for Kameya Yoshinaga

In case you’re unfamiliar, wagashi is traditional Japanese confectionery. It has reflected the essence and beauty of the natural world for centuries, said the agency. But in recent years, today’s confections have lost their cultural connection and their beauty.

To preserve the traditions of wagashi and provide a deeper literary experience to many Japanese classic novels, a Kyoto-based wagashi craftsman partnered with a publisher of some of Japan’s most iconic authors to create Bungashi, a multi-sensorial literary experience. Through reading the book and eating the wagashi that accompanied the text, people could relive the protagonist’s experience through colour, shape, taste and texture.

It created the surprise of being able to eat the famous story and brought a whole new experience of savouring Japanese confection expressions in a more enjoyable way.

One of our judges said it was “a truly unique concept combining stories with tasting experiences and integrating the story into the packaging cements the connection”.

We’re sure you’d agree it was a worthy winner of the inaugural Design Cairns Crocodile.

Silver Crocodile – The Hallway, ‘Impressions’ for Boody

Unlike many other forms of discomfort that are invisible and known only to the sufferer, the particular kind of discomfort Boody wanted to talk about—experienced by the wearer of imperfect underwear—leaves evidence on a woman’s skin.

In those reddened marks, one can see and almost feel the way her bra and underwear have dug, rubbed, itched and squeezed her body. The Hallway reasoned that, when it comes to women’s underwear, the best impression a brand can make is no impression at all, and so our campaign was conceived.

This campaign saw the creative stripped back as much as possible, with only the brand’s own tagline and logo displayed beyond the large image.

“It’s rare to see a campaign that not only omits the product it’s designed to sell, but that also focuses so intensely on the problem it’s designed to solve,” said the agency.

“However, we were able to generate a strong sense of relatability to the problem of women’s physical discomfort while also making Boody an appealing alternative to that experience by applying a sensitive, highly detailed focus to each stage of the design process.”

Bronze Crocodile – Thinkerbell, ‘Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide’ for Lifeline International

More than a billion people around the world live in countries where suicide or suicide attempts are criminalised or have an unclear legal status. To unite every global initiative and get legislators to choose compassion over criminalisation, Lifeline International created Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide, an organisation whose sole purpose to end the criminalisation of suicide, saving lives through legalisation of mental health frameworks.

Thinkerbell developed the brand name accompanied by a logo designed to convey a powerful message. The logo consists of 25 bars, each representing a country where suicide remains criminalised.

As these nations progress towards decriminalisation, the corresponding bars will be removed from the logo, symbolising newfound freedom for these regions.

Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide logo and initiative will gradually fade away, marking the organisation’s successful completion.

Every design element of ‘Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide’ was meticulously considered to convey the injustice of suicide criminalisation and to foster global unity for mental health reform. The brand needed to surpass mere logo status and become a symbol for global change. The colour orange, widely acknowledged in international mental health sectors, seamlessly integrated into the branding of ‘Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide.’

