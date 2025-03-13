Advertising

Adland Gender Equality Initiative Mavens Rebrands Via MEK

Staff Writers
Adland gender equality initiative Mavens has unveiled a new look led by by Womentor and MEK STUDIO founder and ECD, Mirella Arapian.

Created by agency copywriter Leah Morris in 2020, Mavens has grown through its online commentary, print magazines and events to become a bold symbol of progress within the industry. Arapian is also the founder of Womentor, an international mentoring program for women in design.

Both initiatives have helped and continue to help women not only join the creative industries but stay there and thrive. As of 2024, about a quarter of women said they were likely to leave the industry due to exclusion and discrimination. This climbs to a third for ethnic minority women according to data from the Ad Council.

The rebrand also comes just after the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) this month announced its most recent data findings. Pay gaps as high as 20 per cent in Australian agencies proves there is much work to be done to bring us below the 21.8 per cent national average pay gap.

“This collaboration is more than a rebrand. It’s the moment we slither into a fresh new skin – one that moves us beyond a publication to embrace the movement we’ve become. Mavens represents a bold, unapologetic shift toward a future where equality isn’t just a goal but the new norm. By empowering others and challenging the status quo, we’re here to shape a new narrative— where opportunity is limitless, voices are heard and change is inevitable. It takes courage, but together I believe we can do it,” said Morris.

“This rebrand will shift the perception of Mavens from being a source of content to a dynamic, action-driven force that inspires underrepresented people, allies and industry stakeholders to be a part of its movement for change. It will create a deeper connection with people and form stronger communities, amplifying the movement’s relevance and overall impact,” added Arapian.

You can join the movement at themavens.com.au.

Credits

Client: Mavens (Founder: Leah Morris)

MEK
Executive Creative Director: Mirella Arapian
Art Director: Nicolas Collerson

Mavens
Copywriter: Leah Morris
Art Director: Lauren Meyerkort

