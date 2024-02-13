Activists Vindicated For Breaking Ad Laws By Projecting Pro Cannabis Images Onto Opera House

Activists Vindicated For Breaking Ad Laws By Projecting Pro Cannabis Images Onto Opera House
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Famously described by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the “biggest billboard Sydney has”, the Sydney Opera House is protected by several heritage and advertising laws.

Despite the strict laws, Cannabis activists Alec Zammit and Will Stolk have been vindicated of any wrongdoing for projecting images of Cannabis onto the Opera House back in 2022.

The duo have been fighting a two-year legal battle after the police charged them with breaching a bylaw of the Opera House that asks people not to distribute advertising on the House’s premises.

Police stormed the duo’s hotel room at the Park Hyatt on April 20, 2022 (a date known as 420) where the pair were using the room to project the words “Who are we hurting” and “420” onto the Opera House.

On Friday, the duo won their lengthy legal battle with the police withdrawing the charges. They will also recoup more than $5000 in costs.

Stolk (L) and Zammitt (R)

Zammitt and Stolk have been on bail for the past 22 months for this fine-only offence. They were each facing a $1,100 fine for their unconventional advocacy, attending multiple court dates as they continued with not-guilty pleas and the ensuing proceedings. Disputing the accuracy of the charges against them, the duo amassed legal fees greater than $15,000.

Zammitt noted that the average person would not be able to afford such high legal costs. 

“The cost of proving our innocence would not be afforded by the average person, whilst we do have an amazing legal system, it is not financially sound. We are seeking costs to set further precedent that police harassment and pressure tactics like this will not stand.”

“We’ve always passed the pub test and now we’ve passed in court.”

“The laws we were fined under were never applicable to begin with, no crime took place on April 20, 2022, and it is sad it has taken this long for this to become apparent.”

“The police have used this as a harassment tactic to suppress us and drain our bank accounts; however, we hope they will now be the ones footing the bill.”

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Advertising Cannabis

Latest News

Digital Alchemy Acquires AFDigital, Starts Xenai Digital
  • Marketing

Digital Alchemy Acquires AFDigital, Starts Xenai Digital

Digital Alchemy, led by CEO Regan Yan, has announced a ground-breaking move with the successful acquisition of boutique Salesforce CX Consulting Firm AFDigital, heralding a strategic shift in the Digital Alchemy portfolio of companies. Lead image: L-R – Pauline Pangan and Regan Yan. Xenai Digital (formerly AFDigital), now known as XD, is gearing up to […]

First Look At Wicked (Starring Ariana Grande) Is HERE
  • Media

First Look At Wicked (Starring Ariana Grande) Is HERE

The first-look trailer for Universal’s movie Wicked – starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – has landed. In the trailer, released by Universal on Monday, we are introduced to Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda for the first time. We also hear the beginnings of the wildly successful hit from the musical Defying Gravity. Wicked is a […]

Angelene Falk To Appear As Guest Speaker At ADIA Annual Leaders Forum
  • Marketing

Angelene Falk To Appear As Guest Speaker At ADIA Annual Leaders Forum

The Australian Data and Insights Associating has announced Australian information commissioner Angelene Falk as special guest speaker in its upcoming annual leaders forum. Appointed to the role of information commissioner and privacy commissioner in 2018, Falk has advanced the protection of Australians’ privacy through her work on international privacy bodies, helping shape global data protection […]

BTC Promotes Rachael Lucas To Head Of Marketing And Communications
  • Media

BTC Promotes Rachael Lucas To Head Of Marketing And Communications

Australia’s home-grown cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets announced the promotion of Rachael Lucas to the position of head of marketing and communications. The promotion comes at a time when BTC Markets has witnessed a significant increase in activity, as the crypto market shows signs of recovery from the prolonged crypto winter. Lucas has over 15 years […]

BBC Earth Brings Interactive Experience To Melbourne
  • Media

BBC Earth Brings Interactive Experience To Melbourne

From incredible creatures to sweeping landscapes, Melbourne’s BBC Earth Experience has brought the wonders of the world to Australia in an immersive audio-visual and interactive experience at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Featuring breath-taking footage and incredible narration by David Attenborough from Seven Worlds, One Planet, the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s hit television […]

Nickelodeon Joins Forces With Fire & Rescue NSW
  • Media

Nickelodeon Joins Forces With Fire & Rescue NSW

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has announced the commencement of a new corporate community partnership with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).   Lead image: senior vice president, content & programming, Paramount Daniel Monaghan, firefighter Deborah Wilson, FRNSW commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib The inaugural partnership, which commences this month, […]

UFC & ESPN Lock In Broadcast Partnership
  • Media

UFC & ESPN Lock In Broadcast Partnership

UFC and ESPN Australia and New Zealand, have announced a multi-year broadcasting rights agreement for ESPN to remain the must-see destination for UFC fans to get comprehensive coverage rounding out all their UFC action. The agreement was negotiated in consultation with IMG. ESPN will continue to deliver LIVE coverage of all 30 UFC Fight Night […]