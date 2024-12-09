ACM Hails Double-Digit Growth In Western NSW Resulting From New Publishing Model

ACM’s new publishing model for its Western NSW mastheads launched in August this year and the publisher has hailed its new approach as a runaway success.

The new model saw the titles double-down on delivering quality news coverage digitally on weekdays, cease their Monday to Friday print editions, and launch expanded, new-look weekend print editions, which has resulted in double-digit growth across circulation sales, subscriptions and advertiser demand.

The new model for the Central Western Daily in Orange, the Daily Liberal in Dubbo and the Western Advocate in Bathurst was designed to better serve local communities by meeting changing consumer behaviour. It has resulted in a +19.3 per cent increase in weekend newspaper sales and a +16.9 per cent rise in subscriber acquisition since August.

“Less than six months in, our digital plus weekend model has been embraced by these communities; throughout the week more and more readers choose to stay informed with locally relevant news via our mobile apps, websites, newsletters and breaking news alerts. And come the weekend we’re seeing a strong demand for an immersive, relaxed read covering local people and issues,” ACM director of marketing, Jarrah Petzold, said.

Commercially, the change has resulted in an average 21 per cent increase in the number of advertisers booking into the three weekend papers.

“The feedback from the market on the enhanced weekend print offering has been extremely positive,” said ACM director of enterprise sales, Damian Hetherington. “The results reflect the strength of this proposition – giving advertisers engaging cross-platform environments to connect with local customers.”

The new publishing model, driven by consumer demand, offers readers the choice to stay up to date with the latest news and issues affecting these growing regional centres the way that suits them: morning briefing in the daily newsletter, catching up through the day via app or web, or sitting down to read the weekend paper with all the local news, sport and columnists readers expect, along with the popular liftouts and sections including Explore travel, View real estate, the racing form, and weekly TV Guide.