ACE Radio Stations Available To Stream On LiSTNR Through New Partnership

LiSTNR announced a new partnership with ACE Radio which will see its 21 stations made available to stream on the LiSTNR app, offering advertisers an additional 2 million-plus digital listening hours.

SCA already has an exclusive sales representation agreement with ACE Radio and its stations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and regional NSW and Victoria. The new agreement, effective from 1 July, builds on already successful relationship between ACE and SCA for its radio representation to now include digital audience monetisation opportunities.

The ACE stations include metro stations 4BH (Brisbane), Magic 1278 and 3MP (Melbourne), and 2UE (Sydney) and regional stations TRFM and Gold (Sale/Traralgon), Coast FM and 3YB FM (Warrnambool), Mixx and 3CS (Colac), Mixx and 3HA (Hamilton), Mixx and 3WM (Horsham), Mixx and 3SH (Swan Hill) and Edge and 3NE (Wangaratta) in Victoria; 2AY (Albury) and Edge and 2QN (Deniliquin/Echuca).

Working together with LiSTNR, ACE will migrate its digital audience, including its many mobile and web listeners, to the LiSTNR platform giving them a personalised listening experience. The additional 21 ACE stations will significantly increase the known LiSTNR audience base and first party database to further enhance LiSTNR’s AdTech Hub capabilities and advertiser solutions.

“We are thrilled to extend our already successful partnership with ACE Radio to now include the availability of the company’s 21 successful radio stations on LiSTNR, as well as extend our current sales representation agreement from AM/FM radio to now include all digital radio sales via the LiSTNR app and website,” said John Kelly, SCA CEO.

“ACE’s online radio audience is significant with 2 million-plus digital listening hours per month across its network, supplementing LiSTNR’s almost 2 million signed-up user base, and confirms LiSTNR as a clear market leader in digital audio. We look forward to delivering a fantastic, personalised listening experience to ACE’s digital audio audience on the LiSTNR app and ensuring our advertising partners can now benefit even further from a larger audience base and known listener insights”.

“Partnering with LiSTNR is a significant step for ACE Radio as it allows us to enhance our digital presence and provide our listeners with a more personalised and engaging experience. By joining forces with LiSTNR, we are not only expanding our reach but also offering our advertisers unparalleled access to a larger and more diverse audience. This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation and delivering value to both our listeners and advertisers,” said Rowly Paterson, ACE Radio chairman and owner.

Advertising on ACE stations will be available as part of the LiSTNR digital audio solutions. From July 1, all ACE marketing material across press, digital, online, social and all owned radio stations will encourage consumers to ‘also listen’ via the LiSTNR app.

The ACE Radio partnership expands SCA’s reach to 135 stations, offering advertisers the largest possible regional radio audience of 3.051 million and SCA’s combined regional and national audience now surpasses 9.859 million. Listeners can stream all ACE Radio’s 21 stations on the LiSTNR app from 1 July 2024.