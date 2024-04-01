Accenture Song & Publicis Top March’s New Business Rankings
Accenture Song and Publicis have topped B&T‘s new business rankings for March, with their huge NRMA and Spotify wins, respectively.
March was relatively quiet for creative account wins, with Accenture Song only beating out CHEP and SLIK. On the media side, meanwhile, there were a huge number of wins, including Zenith’s Autosports Group win, Forward’s Thermos win, iD Collective’s The Hairy Pill win and Atomic 212°’s snaring of the NT Major Events Company.
In fact, we also have a couple of honourable mentions on the media side — those who would have placed in the top three had it not been for the bumper list of winners in March. Again, we pick all our winners based on available data from COMvergence, account prestige and scope of work. We also prefer new wins to retentions.
This month, honourable mentions go to Resolution Digital after it won the media account for chook chain El Jannah. Another honourable mention goes to Special PR after it won the lucrative and exciting PepsiCo account. Anyway, onwards to the top three.
Media Agencies
Bronze — Bohemia, Fever-Tree
Bohemia’s parent company M&C Saatchi hasn’t had the best time of late but this Fever Tree win should be some tonic for Bohemia CEO Paul Hutchison and the rest of the team. Bohemia won the mixer brand’s media account after a competitive pitch process led by Caroline Wood and Laura Utting throughout November and December. Fever-Tree operates in both the on-premise and retail sectors with a portfolio of mixers, including tonic, sodas, cola, ginger, and cocktail mixers.
“Just one sip of a mixed spirit drink with Fever-Tree, and you know it’s the only mixer you will ever use again; it simply tastes better, much, much better,” said Hutchison.
“We just need to get Fever-Tree into the hands and glasses of more Australians at home and when they are out and about. We will do this through handcrafting memorable media that moves growth audiences to purchase and consumption.”
We’d also like to say a big thank you to the Bohemia team for sending us a card and a few bottles of the admittedly delicious Fever-Tree tonic after the win — though this had nothing to do with its winning the bronze.
Silver — Avenue C, QuickBooks
Avenue C picked up the QuickBooks media account last month, taking on all of the duties for the accounting software brand, excluding SEM. It pocketed the account from incumbent UM in a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Jane Merrick, marketing director at Intuit Australia said: “Avenue C’s offering intrigued us, as it’s a unique media agency proposition within the Australian market. The level of industry knowledge relevant to our category and proven success in growing similar business’s bottom line impressed us from the outset. This coupled with what we feel was an unparalleled strategic direction within the pitch process, gave us the confidence that the partnership will enable us to deliver on our commercial objectives.
Gold — Publicis, Spotify
There could only be one winner in March, Publicis. It won the global Spotify media account last month, worth nearly $370 million according to COMvergence figures. Publicis will take over control of the account in June. B&T understands that this approach will extend to Australia.
The holding company also created a new bespoke model, “OneVibe” to service the account. The OneVibe bespoke agency will be able to pull talent from across Publicis’ media agencies. The account encompasses global and regional brand media management and support performance marketing initiatives. Spotify’s in-house team will continue handling its social performance spend.
“As Spotify’s business and ambitions evolve, embracing change is key to our creative edge, as is doing everything we can to connect with an ever-expanding global audience of more than 602 million users in more than 180 markets. We look forward to a new chapter of brand media and performance marketing excellence with Publicis OneVibe,” said Marc Hazan, vice president of marketing and partnerships at Spotify, in a statement provided to ADWEEK.
Creative agencies
Bronze — SLIK, Paralympics Australia
SLIK takes the bronze medal on the creative side of the ledger this month after it won the creative account for Paralympics Australia. SLIK won the right to support Paralympics Australia to reach its fundraising goals by developing a unique virtual experience, to be launched before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, following a competitive pitch.
“This innovative solution will deliver a new experience that will bring messages of support to athletes and engage audiences through content and a unique virtual experience – all while delivering essential funding for our organisation,” said Paralympics Australia’s head of commercial, communications and brand, Cameron Murray.
Silver — CHEP, Spirit of Tasmania
CHEP Network sailed away with the creative account for the Spirit of Tasmania ferry company, delivering its brand strategy and creative services for television, print, radio, outdoor and digital advertising. The account had previously been controlled by Leo Burnett.
“We’re entering an exciting time for the Company with two new ships on the way which will significantly increase our capacity and elevate the onboard experience for our passengers”, said Spirit of Tasmania chief executive officer and managing director Bernard Dwyer.
Gold — Accenture Song, NRMA
Last month, there was one big creative move. NRMA did away with Bear Meets Eagle On Fire as its creative agency and appointed Accenture Song to transform its customer experience.
The new arrangement will see NRMA take advantage of Accenture Song’s sprawling global and local teams, with disciplines across marketing, customer experience, digital, design and communication. NRMA Insurance plans to amplify its services, experiences and communications for customers.
“Our partnership with Accenture Song is the next step in reimagining the customer experience, by delivering an end-to-end customer model leveraging best-in-class creative, communication and technology,” said Michelle Klein, NRMA’s chief marketing and customer officer, as well as a B&T CMO Power List inductee for 2024.
“Our brands are showing up through the line but I think there’s a huge opportunity around the digital transformation we’re trying to drive. That’s not unique to our company it’s just broadly in Australia, has been an observation of mine,” Klein told B&T as part of the CMO Power List.
“There’s more to be done and there are opportunities around testing, learning and iterating. I really love the idea of putting something out there, seeing how customers respond, getting quick feedback. If it’s great, put gas on it and make it big. If it’s not, change tack.”
“We want the relationship to be a lighthouse for the type of work that Song does around the world. You rarely get to work on a brand that has such a place in the memory of a nation and even more seldom get to set it up for the future. To bring that relevance to a brand entering its 100th year is so exciting, and exactly what Accenture Song is built to accomplish for our clients,” said Accenture Song CEO David Droga.
Check out previous New Business Winners here.
