CHEP Network Nabs Spirit Of Australia Creative Account From Leo Burnett

Spirit of Tasmania has appointed creative agency CHEP Network to deliver a full range of creative services.

CHEP Network is taking over the delivery of Spirit of Tasmania’s brand strategy and creative services for television, print, radio, outdoor and digital advertising, previously delivered by Leo Burnett.

Spirit of Tasmania chief executive officer and managing director Bernard Dwyer said it was the ideal time to review the creative services contract. “We’re entering an exciting time for the Company with two new ships on the way which will significantly increase our capacity and elevate the on board experience for our passengers”, said Dwyer.

CHEP Network is a full-service advertising agency with locations in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Known for combining creativity, media and technology, the CHEP team will build on the already successful ‘Be a Spirited Traveller’ concept that has been central to Spirit of Tasmania’s creative strategy for the past seven years

“Travelling on the brand new ships across the Bass Strait is going to be a genuinely unique experience. We’re looking forward to partnering with everyone at Spirit of Tasmania to create work that’s equally special”, said Lee Leggett, chief executive officer of CHEP Network.