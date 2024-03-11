SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account

Independent creative agency SLIK has added Paralympics Australia to its expanding client roster following a successful competitive pitch.

SLIK won the right to support Paralympics Australia to reach its fundraising goals by developing a unique virtual experience, to be launched before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

With the mission to transform lives through the power of sport, the platform will provide a virtual gateway to raising funds that will help current and aspiring Paralympians chase their sporting dreams.

Paralympics Australia’s head of commercial, communications and brand, Cameron Murray, says the partnership with SLIK is vital to the sustainability of para-sport in Australia. “We’re excited to be working with SLIK to build on the success of our existing fundraising programs”.

“This innovative solution will deliver a new experience that will bring messages of support to athletes and engage audiences through content and a unique virtual experience – all while delivering essential funding for our organisation”.

“With a focus to put digital accessibility at the heart of the experience, we’re working with Paralympics Australia to gain vital insights from Australia’s Para-athletes, as well as useability and accessibility consultants, to ensure that accessibility is a priority,” said SLIK co-founder and head of technology, Kyle Bennett.

“We’re excited about working on such an iconic event in the global sports calendar and feel the challenge ahead is a perfect fit for SLIK’s strategic combination of creativity and technology”.

SLIK has enjoyed recent success with an expanded portfolio across categories including telco, insurance, and FMCG, with key clients such as Qantas, Nine, nib and TPG Telecom.




