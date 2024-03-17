Bohemia Mixes Up Media Partnership With Fever-Tree

Media agency Bohemia (part of M&C Saatchi Group) has been appointed to manage the media account for Fever-Tree Australia after a competitive pitch process led by Caroline Wood and Laura Utting throughout November and December.

Fever-Tree operates in both the on-premise and retail sectors with a portfolio of mixers, including tonic, sodas, cola, ginger, and cocktail mixers. Since its inception 20 years ago, Fever-Tree has had a relentless pursuit of great taste—when 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, why compromise?

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Fever-Tree to help continue their category-leading growth,” said Paul Hutchison, CEO of Bohemia.

“Just one sip of a mixed spirit drink with Fever-Tree, and you know it’s the only mixer you will ever use again; it simply tastes better, much, much better. We just need to get Fever-Tree into the hands and glasses of more Australians at home and when they are out and about. We will do this through handcrafting memorable media that moves growth audiences to purchase and consumption”.

“We are excited to appoint Bohemia as our media planning and buying agency for the next stage of our growth. Throughout the pitch process, they demonstrated unrivalled insight into our growth audiences and handcrafted media solutions that were bespoke to our brand, business and category,” said Caroline Wood, head of marketing at Fever-Tree.

This win follows a strong year for Bohemia, who relaunched their agency positioning of ‘moving people through handcrafted memorable media’ a year ago. Recent successes since the relaunch include landing Australia Retirement Trust, Schneider Electric, and Ryman Healthcare.