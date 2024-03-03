Accenture Acquires The Lumery To Strengthen Its Marketing Transformation Services In Australia

Accenture Acquires The Lumery To Strengthen Its Marketing Transformation Services In Australia
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Accenture has acquired The Lumery, a Melbourne-based marketing technology (martech) consultancy that helps leading organisations deliver seamless customer experiences and transform their marketing services.

The acquisition will strengthen the marketing transformation capabilities of Accenture Song – the firm’s tech-powered creative group – and add significant depth to its offerings in Australia, such as personalisation, CRM and loyalty, testing and experimentation and automation.

Businesses are urgently seeking ways to show up meaningfully for their customers across touchpoints. More than half of global consumers wish companies would respond faster to their changing needs and expectations. The acquisition of The Lumery reflects Accenture Song’s continued investment to help businesses in Australia respond to rapid changes in martech. Global spending on martech is expected to soar by 64% to $216 billion in 2027.

“There is great interest in using tech to understand Australian customers more deeply and to streamline, enhance and transform marketing and sales efforts, especially with the rise of generative AI. The Lumery stands out for its distinct ability to help clients navigate the constantly changing and fragmented customer experience with its considered approach that integrates software, data and analytics. Accenture Song and The Lumery share a goal of helping organisations transform through connected marketing and technology investments to drive customer growth,” said Mark Green, Australia and New Zealand lead at Accenture Song.

Founded in 2017, The Lumery brings complementary martech ecosystem relationships to help clients transform through technology for scale and mass customisation. It provides industry and platform consulting services, including marketing advisory and planning, implementation across entire technology stacks, operational excellence and simplification. The Lumery works with clients across consumer goods and services, financial services, public sector, retail and resources. Its team of approximately 80 people across its offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Bengaluru, India, will join Accenture Song’s Marketing practice.

“Building compelling customer experiences isn’t going to be solved by technology alone. It also requires creativity, modern ways of working, ever-evolving customer data and most importantly, great people. The Lumery was founded with a clear ambition to be the leading authority in martech – we’ve built a team of skilled professionals and grown successful brands with our mix of marketing and tech expertise. Joining Accenture Song is a monumental step in our journey forward as we scale our expertise globally and, together, help more businesses connect with their customers and drive tangible business outcomes,” said Rajan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of The Lumery.

“Bringing The Lumery to augment Accenture Song’s tech-powered creativity, data intelligence, and industry expertise will help expand our Australian practice to lead clients further on their path of sustained relevance,” said Peter Burns, who leads Accenture’s business in Australia and New Zealand.

Accenture Song has been growing its suite of capabilities to help clients grow, innovate and sustain relevance in the past year. In Australia, The Lumery follows the recent addition of customer insights and advisory business Fiftyfive5 to bolster its data-driven marketing services. Other recent global acquisitions include Jixie, Work & Co, Rabbit’s Tale, and ConcentricLife.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Accenture The Lumery

Latest News

Free TV Launches Major Advertising Campaign To Protect Free Sport & TV Content
  • Media

Free TV Launches Major Advertising Campaign To Protect Free Sport & TV Content

Free TV will launch a major television advertising blitz to warn Australians that free content will increasingly disappear without a Federal Government intervention. The peak body for free TV broadcasters, including Seven, Nine and Ten, is urging the Government to strengthen its Prominence and Anti-siphoning Bill. The advertising campaign, which will launch nationally today, highlights […]

Meta Deal Required Network 10 To Share 18,000 Videos On Facebook
  • Media

Meta Deal Required Network 10 To Share 18,000 Videos On Facebook

Following Friday’s controversial news that Facebook is abandoning its news content deals with local content providers, the Australian Financial Review has shed some light on the nature of the deals. Summary agreements obtained by the AFR, owned by Nine, show that Network 10 was required to upload some 18,000 videos to Facebook in return for […]

Aveo & Publicis Launch Campaign Celebrating Finding Your Together
  • Campaigns

Aveo & Publicis Launch Campaign Celebrating Finding Your Together

Australian retirement living provider, Aveo, reminds Australians of the importance of finding togetherness at all stages of life through a new multi-channel campaign via Publicis Worldwide Australia. We know that through every life stage, the community we share experiences with greatly contributes to our happiness and enriches our lives. The campaign embraces Aveo’s role in […]

Industry Experts Encourage Regional Advertising At First 2024 Boomtown Masterclass
  • Advertising

Industry Experts Encourage Regional Advertising At First 2024 Boomtown Masterclass

Advertising in regional Australia should be a ‘no-brainer’, according to national industry experts, who kicked off Boomtown’s 2024 masterclass series last week. Boomtown – the collaborative representing the millions of people living in regional Australia – held its first regional media masterclass for 2024 last week, with close to 100 industry representatives in attendance. Participants […]

B&T 30 Under 30 Finalist Rosemary Ball: From Bed-Bound To Getting My Dream Job
  • Media

B&T 30 Under 30 Finalist Rosemary Ball: From Bed-Bound To Getting My Dream Job

When The Shannon Company’s Rosemary Ball saw her name on the shortlist of the PR category for B&T’s 30 under 30 awards last year, it was a “surreal” moment. “I genuinely cried,” she told B&T. There was a time when having a career, much less being shortlisted for an award, was a distant dream for […]

Spotlight On Sponsors: Fresh Melbourne Storm Deals Drive The Team Into 2024
  • Marketing

Spotlight On Sponsors: Fresh Melbourne Storm Deals Drive The Team Into 2024

It’s been a rough few seasons for the Melbourne Storm, but despite a bought of injuries to superstar players, the team somehow pulled their way into the top three last year. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season. With […]

Albo Responds To Meta: “Not the Australian way”
  • Media

Albo Responds To Meta: “Not the Australian way”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Meta’s decision to stop paying for Australian news is “not the Australian way” and that he is “very concerned” about the announcement. Meta today confirmed it will walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire in what is a significant blow to Australia’s largest publishers. […]

Media Outlets Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News
  • Media
  • Technology

Media Outlets Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News

The Australian media industry has responded to Meta’s decision to walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire. In a blow to local media outlets, Meta said it will not enter negotiations to extend deals to pay Australian media companies for the news that appears on its platforms. Michael Miller, News […]

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity
  • Media

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

NOVA Entertainment has today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity for FIVEAA, Adelaide’s premier commercial talkback station. The forward-looking brand refresh reflects FIVEAA’s new lineup and vision while paying homage to the station’s previous logo and rich heritage. Built upon the new tagline of Always Adelaide, the new direction celebrates the ‘AA’ branding […]

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards
  • Marketing

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards

Australian social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has won big at the industry’s annual AiMCO Awards, taking out the highly competitive Best Influencer Marketing Technology Service category. Lead image: Fabulate team at Aimco Awards The win saw the start up platform, which has a team of around 50, receive the industry recognition against competitor […]

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10
  • Media

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10

Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, will be on sale from March 10 in Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi retail stores nationally and via Hubbl.com.au. Lead Image: Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany at Hubbl Launch. Also from March 10, Hubbl will unveil a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. The multi-channel […]