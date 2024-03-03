Accenture Acquires The Lumery To Strengthen Its Marketing Transformation Services In Australia

Accenture has acquired The Lumery, a Melbourne-based marketing technology (martech) consultancy that helps leading organisations deliver seamless customer experiences and transform their marketing services.

The acquisition will strengthen the marketing transformation capabilities of Accenture Song – the firm’s tech-powered creative group – and add significant depth to its offerings in Australia, such as personalisation, CRM and loyalty, testing and experimentation and automation.

Businesses are urgently seeking ways to show up meaningfully for their customers across touchpoints. More than half of global consumers wish companies would respond faster to their changing needs and expectations. The acquisition of The Lumery reflects Accenture Song’s continued investment to help businesses in Australia respond to rapid changes in martech. Global spending on martech is expected to soar by 64% to $216 billion in 2027.

“There is great interest in using tech to understand Australian customers more deeply and to streamline, enhance and transform marketing and sales efforts, especially with the rise of generative AI. The Lumery stands out for its distinct ability to help clients navigate the constantly changing and fragmented customer experience with its considered approach that integrates software, data and analytics. Accenture Song and The Lumery share a goal of helping organisations transform through connected marketing and technology investments to drive customer growth,” said Mark Green, Australia and New Zealand lead at Accenture Song.

Founded in 2017, The Lumery brings complementary martech ecosystem relationships to help clients transform through technology for scale and mass customisation. It provides industry and platform consulting services, including marketing advisory and planning, implementation across entire technology stacks, operational excellence and simplification. The Lumery works with clients across consumer goods and services, financial services, public sector, retail and resources. Its team of approximately 80 people across its offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Bengaluru, India, will join Accenture Song’s Marketing practice.

“Building compelling customer experiences isn’t going to be solved by technology alone. It also requires creativity, modern ways of working, ever-evolving customer data and most importantly, great people. The Lumery was founded with a clear ambition to be the leading authority in martech – we’ve built a team of skilled professionals and grown successful brands with our mix of marketing and tech expertise. Joining Accenture Song is a monumental step in our journey forward as we scale our expertise globally and, together, help more businesses connect with their customers and drive tangible business outcomes,” said Rajan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of The Lumery.

“Bringing The Lumery to augment Accenture Song’s tech-powered creativity, data intelligence, and industry expertise will help expand our Australian practice to lead clients further on their path of sustained relevance,” said Peter Burns, who leads Accenture’s business in Australia and New Zealand.

Accenture Song has been growing its suite of capabilities to help clients grow, innovate and sustain relevance in the past year. In Australia, The Lumery follows the recent addition of customer insights and advisory business Fiftyfive5 to bolster its data-driven marketing services. Other recent global acquisitions include Jixie, Work & Co, Rabbit’s Tale, and ConcentricLife.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.