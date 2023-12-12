Accent Group Selects Amperity To Boost Its First-Party Data Strategy

Customer data platform provider Amperity has taken on Accent Group as a client to be the foundation of its first-party customer data strategy to deliver highly personalised interactions to drive a better customer experience.

Lead image: Deena Colman, group general manager, digital and marketing at Accent Group.

With over 800 stores and a vast roster of more than 34 brands, including The Athletes Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Hoka & Dr Martens, Accent Group needed a comprehensive solution to bring together and manage multiple data sources of its various brands to advance its marketing goals. In partnership with Amperity, Accent Group will look to unify, manage and activate its customers from multiple online and offline touchpoints to deliver personalisation at scale.

“We strive to provide exceptional customer experiences across all of our brands, which requires a CDP that delivers on the promise of unifying all online and offline customer data and making it actionable,” said Colman.

“With Amperity, we can unify and activate all of our customer data with the goal of creating a seamless, personalised omnichannel journey for our customers.”

Having a first-party data strategy in place will have an immediate and significant impact for brands looking to truly understand their customers throughout the customer lifecycle. With Amperity’s patented, AI-powered technology, Accent Group will use enterprise-scale identity resolution to build unified customer profiles to deliver audience segmentation and insights for retargeting and creating lookalike and suppression campaigns.

“Accent Group is solely focused on putting its customers at the centre of the experience—that starts with a clean and accurate data foundation,” said Billy Loizou, prea vice president at Amperity.

“The reality is not all CDPs are created equal. We’re honoured Accent Group has chosen our AI-driven platform to help them scale their personalisation efforts and optimise marketing spend.”