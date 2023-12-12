Accent Group Selects Amperity To Boost Its First-Party Data Strategy

Accent Group Selects Amperity To Boost Its First-Party Data Strategy
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Customer data platform provider Amperity has taken on Accent Group as a client to be the foundation of its first-party customer data strategy to deliver highly personalised interactions to drive a better customer experience.

Lead image: Deena Colman, group general manager, digital and marketing at Accent Group.

With over 800 stores and a vast roster of more than 34 brands, including The Athletes Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Hoka & Dr Martens, Accent Group needed a comprehensive solution to bring together and manage multiple data sources of its various brands to advance its marketing goals. In partnership with Amperity, Accent Group will look to unify, manage and activate its customers from multiple online and offline touchpoints to deliver personalisation at scale.

“We strive to provide exceptional customer experiences across all of our brands, which requires a CDP that delivers on the promise of unifying all online and offline customer data and making it actionable,” said Colman.

“With Amperity, we can unify and activate all of our customer data with the goal of creating a seamless, personalised omnichannel journey for our customers.”

Having a first-party data strategy in place will have an immediate and significant impact for brands looking to truly understand their customers throughout the customer lifecycle. With Amperity’s patented, AI-powered technology, Accent Group will use enterprise-scale identity resolution to build unified customer profiles to deliver audience segmentation and insights for retargeting and creating lookalike and suppression campaigns.

“Accent Group is solely focused on putting its customers at the centre of the experience—that starts with a clean and accurate data foundation,” said Billy Loizou, prea vice president at Amperity.

“The reality is not all CDPs are created equal. We’re honoured Accent Group has chosen our AI-driven platform to help them scale their personalisation efforts and optimise marketing spend.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Accent Group

Latest News

Image lead story Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner
  • Advertising

Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner

Luxury multinational resort Shangri-La has joined Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest as a hotel partner. The deal sees the powerhouse event more than double accommodation partners for 2024. The popular establishment, located in the heart of The Marina in Cairns, joins Pullman Cairns International, Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort, The Doubletree by Hilton Cairns, and […]

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates
  • Advertising

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates

SXSW has announced that it will be back in 2024, revealing dates for the second conference. SXSW SYDNEY 2024 MONDAY 14 – SUNDAY 20, OCTOBER “To say SXSW Sydney left a mark on the city in its inaugural year is an understatement. The team pulled together a remarkable grand-scale event that brought together APAC’s creative […]

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024
  • Advertising

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024

There’s no limit for thrill-seekers at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as the leading APAC festival of creativity reveals Reef Unlimited as the official adventure partner for the 2024 event. With three days of inspiring, bold and exclusive content tipped for Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest, it’s important that delegates not only soak […]

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House
  • Campaigns

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House

Introducing #JoyFace. Honda’s answer to the launch of the all-new CR-V. Coinciding with the significant milestone for the business, celebrating 75 years in the industry, the team have unveiled a captivating video series and national giveaway starring Australian comedian Tommy Little. With the help of creative agency Mushroom Creative House, the team produced the strategy […]

Hong Kong - May 231 2013: a giant Rubber duckie are ready in the dock. Giant Rubber Duck Sculpture By Florentijn Hofman, visit Hong Kong today which draw the attention of hong kong people
  • Campaigns

Big Duck Energy In Sydney Harbour

Giant 40ft inflatable duck to float into Darling Harbour ahead of Sydney Premiere of MIGRATION on December 17. To celebrate the release of Illumination’s new original comedy Migration, Gwen, the lovable duckling daughter, will be the BIG special guest at the Sydney Premiere on Sunday, 17 December. The 40ft high inflatable Gwen will migrate along […]

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years
  • Marketing

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years

The AFL is pleased to announce a four-year partnership extension with hospitality group Accor as the official accommodation partner of the AFL and AFLW until the end of 2027. Lead image: L-R: Sarah Derry (CEO Accor Pacific), Kylie Rogers (AFL EGM Customer and Commercial), Peta Webster (AFL GM Commercial), and Anne Gill (Senior Vice President Commercial, […]

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport
  • Media

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport

LiSTNR is off to a flying start for summer with its bumper sports content, which is set to turn up the heat all season long. Lead image: LiSTNR Cricket: Adam Peacock, Gus Worland, Mark Taylor, Brad Haddin & Alyssa Healy Kicking off with Triple M Rocks Cricket live from the pitch at Perth’s Optus Stadium tomorrow, […]

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios
  • Media

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios

News Corp Australia today announced the appointment of Rachel Fountain (lead image) as content director, audio (news, sport and lifestyle) for NewsCast, the company’s on-demand audio division. In this new role Fountain will work alongside the company’s newsrooms to develop news, sport and lifestyle audio programming as the business continues to build its commercial audio offering. […]