Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade

Beard & Blade, the Australian home of men’s grooming products welcomes Australian Rules Football legend Warwick Capper for their campaign.

The campaign is designed to scale their 500,000+ customer base and engage audiences to raise brand awareness via multiple channels.

The purposefully created campaign features the former AFL great musing over his own ludicrous hairstyle. It’s the same famed mullet that made headlines during his heyday and today, he continues to introduce a whole new generation to men’s grooming.

“Warwick Capper is a good Aussie bloke renowned for his signature mullet and larger-than-life personality. He’s never shied away from grooming, so for us he was an obvious choice, and the punters agree – our first TikTok from the campaign was watched by more than 107,000 people!” said Estelle Doney, creative director, Beard & Blade.

Produced by All About Content and created by the team at Beard & Blade, the campaign included a dedicated production team working on the four short episodic videos, a dedicated producer for TikTok content and a second AD capturing digital stills.

“The smart production mantra of the collective at All About Content is to work with our client in the pre-production planning process to ensure we capture and deliver as many creative outputs on the day so our clients end up with a wide range of engaging short and long content that can be used across their owned channels

“The challenge we had on this occasion was combining the two productions and maintaining the balance between creating fun, organic content for TikTok and maintaining the focus, energy that Warwick’s personality needed to bring to the main video set ups but all in all it was fun!” said John Dion, All About Content, managing partner.

Beard & Blade was founded in 2007, by two Aussie mates, Michael and Ben; and it’s grown significantly. Beard & Blade is committed to expanding its product range and increasing brand awareness in Australia as a fun, friendly men’s grooming and well-being authority.