ABC iview Launches Attack On Paid Streaming Services In New Campaign Via Howatson+Company

As a completely free streaming service, with world-class drama, comedy, sport, news, kids shows and more, ABC iview has unveiled a new brand platform to position itself as one streamer Aussies never need to cancel.

‘Always free. Always Entertaining.’ launches with a series of films (directed by Sam Hibbard, FINCH) showing characters from different TV genres lamenting the fact that the streaming platform they’re on is about to get cancelled.

“With Australians cancelling more than 1.3m streaming accounts in the past three months, it’s safe to say The Great Unsubscribe is well and truly here. This is the perfect time to show that ABC ivew is, and has always been, a streaming service for the people of Australia. And that we’ll always offer world-class content that’s free from cost and free from ads,” said Karen Madden, head of marketing at ABC.

In addition to the films, a series of OOH ads has been unveiled across the country, cheekily fuelling the subscription debate ABC iview can’t be part of.

“ABC has a long history of broadcasting irreverent, thought-provoking ideas and content. This campaign is the next step in that legacy, positioning ABC iview as the streaming hero Aussies didn’t know they had. Huge thanks to Sam for his impeccable touch with the films. And to Leisa, Karen and the whole team at the ABC. This was a true partnership from day one,” said Gavin Chimes, executive creative director at Howatson+Company.

The campaign aired on ABC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast to millions of Australians. It will be supported through TV, cinema, radio, OOH, pre-roll, social and print.