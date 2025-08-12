AANA Welcomes The Likes Of Allianz, Guzman Y Gomez, SBS & More Into Its Community

The Australian Association of National Advertisers has welcomed a new group of members and their respective marketing teams into its growing community. AANA has welcomed the following brands into the family: Allianz, Amazon, Brand Finance, Guzman y Gomez, Kraft Heinz, Mastercard, Medibank, My Muscle Chef, SBS and Suncorp.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these iconic brands into the AANA community. The strength of AANA lies in the collective might of our members and their impressive marketing teams. Together, we are shaping the future of a thriving marketing industry that is driving business growth across the economy,” said Josh Faulks, AANA CEO.

New Members

Allianz

“It is critical that advertisers support the AANA, the leading industry body advocating on behalf of our industry within a self-regulated system. Importantly, the AANA is more than just advocacy; it focuses on enhancing marketing capabilities. Our partnership with the AANA is instrumental in ensuring that Allianz boasts the world’s best marketers, driving excellence and innovation in our marketing strategies,” said Laura Albert, GM customer strategy and marketing.

Brand Finance Australia

“Brand Finance is delighted to become a member of Australia’s leading organisation for advertisers and their brands. We are excited to learn about the latest developments in marketing and the opportunity to contribute to thought leadership that underpins the AANA’s advocacy and regulatory role,” said Mark Crowe, MD.

Guzman y Gomez

“We believe that that fast food doesn’t have to be bad food and as a restaurant business that really focusses on clean, healthy food, we want to be represented as a business that isn’t just an ‘occasional food’ but one that everyone can eat multiple times a week. As one of the fastest growing QSR’s in Australia, I’ve found myself picking up the phone to Josh and his team often for advice and I know that their team can assist us navigating the ever-changing advertising market, so we’re excited to be officially part of the AANA,” said Lara Thom, global CMO.

Kraft Heinz

“AANA membership keeps us connected to the most relevant issues shaping the future of marketing—from regulation and compliance to emerging challenges like AI. It allows us to advocate on key industry topics, stay aligned with ethical standards, and build capability across our team while learning from a like-minded community of marketers,” said Michael Magee, chief marketing and category officer

Mastercard

“Joining the AANA community is both a strategic decision and an investment in our team. It offers access to valuable industry insights, opportunities for professional growth, and a supportive network of peers. We’re grateful for the chance to learn from and contribute alongside some of Australia’s most forward-thinking brands,” said Florencia Aimo, VP marketing and communications, Australasia.

My Muscle Chef

“At My Muscle Chef, we’re passionate about pushing boundaries in nutrition, health and brand experience. Our partnership with the AANA plays a key role in shaping our marketers to be best-in-class, providing access to leading industry insights, capability building programs and a community of forward-thinking professionals. It enables us to stay ahead of emerging trends, navigate evolving regulation with confidence and ensure our team is equipped to drive meaningful, innovative work in a competitive market,” said Dee Wescombe, head of marketing.

SBS

“SBS is excited to join the AANA community as we continue our commitment to inclusive storytelling and advertising. AANA provides a valuable platform for collaboration, industry leadership, and access to training for advertising best practices. By engaging with fellow members, we look forward to contributing to important industry conversations and shaping a more innovative and responsible marketing landscape in Australia,” said Jane Palfreyman, chief marketing and commercial officer.

Suncorp

“It’s an honour for both myself and my team to be part of the AANA community – a place where marketers come together to connect, to learn and to drive innovation, effectiveness, and sustainability in our profession. As a board member, I’m excited to contribute to an organisation that plays such a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing in Australia,” said Mim Haysom, executive general manager of brand and customer experience.

