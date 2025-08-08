Sherilyn Shackell: You Can’t Lead Until You Know Yourself

Marketing leaders in 2025 are faced with an array of challenges—staffing pressures, reduced budgets, sagging consumer demand chief among them.

But there’s another challenge that the best marketers face and overcome. And it’s an entirely personal one.

“You can’t be the most inspirational, empowering and developmental leader until you understand who you are at your absolute core,” Sherilyn Shackell, CEO of The Marketing Academy, told AANA x B&T’s Brand Masters podcast live at the AANA RESET conference earlier this year.

“That isn’t something that’s taught a lot, either. Self reflection, to the point that you understand what got you here, what beliefs you hold onto that you’ve never let go of, what issues and triggers have you got that play out in environments when you’re under pressure. Self knowledge is at the base root of any great leader. They will understand everything that about themselves and so we have to encourage—we don’t force people to be vulnerable—[them] to dig really deep and we do it right from the beginning of the program.”

The Marketing Academy’s Scholarship and Fellowship programs take marketing leaders away from their desks to learn, feel and grow as people over a period of months.

It has an alumni that lists some of the most powerful and influential voices in marketing, including Telstra CMO Brent Smart, CommBank CMO Jo Boundy and Tourism Australia CMO Susan Coghill. It’s no coincidence that many of its alumni are also members of B&T’s CMO Power List, either.

“I often describe it as an experience, though some people will call it training. It isn’t training. It’s an experience that you go through with 29 others on the Scholarship or 19 others on the Fellowship. It is in the experiences together that the different learning happens. Every cohort learns something different, every individual will learn something different,” added Shackell.

