AANA Launches New Online Code Training For Brand Safety

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has launched three new Online Code Training courses designed to help companies be brand-safe by ensuring they understand and comply with the industry advertising codes and standards.

The new courses are essential training for all marketers and set a new benchmark for responsible advertising standards in Australia.

The three courses include the Code of Ethics, Food & Beverage Advertising Code, and Children’s Advertising Code, with further modules to be released following the launch of the new Environmental Claims Code.

By completing these courses, marketers can create advertising campaigns that are compliant with industry standards. This essential training will not only build their marketing skills, but also help protect their brands from potential complaints and reputation issues. On completion of each course, participants will receive a digital certificate that can be uploaded to LinkedIn.

Josh Faulks, CEO of AANA, emphasised the importance of this training: “In today’s fast-paced marketing environment, staying up to date with the latest codes and regulations is crucial for protecting your brand’s reputation and marketing investment. Our new online training courses offer a flexible and efficient way for all marketers to ensure they are compliant with industry standards. This initiative will significantly contribute to raising the bar for advertising standards in Australia”.

“The primary goal of this training is to improve the industry’s understanding and compliance with the codes that apply to all advertising, across all channels, at all times. These self-paced courses are critical training for all marketers, legal and compliance teams, and media agencies,” said AANA director of policy and regulatory affairs, Megan McEwin.

The Online Code Training is free for AANA Members and will be available to non-members for a fee in future.