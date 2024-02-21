“A Woman Loses Power With Age – And The Man Gains It” – 58-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova’s Return To Vogue

“A Woman Loses Power With Age – And The Man Gains It” – 58-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova’s Return To Vogue
Sofia Geraghty
In a (very) welcome trend, the fashion industry is starting to realise that women do actually exist past the age of 40. Older women were very much the flavour of the month at this year’s New York Fashion Week.

It is a trend largely kicked off by 58-year-old Swedish-Czech supermodel Paulina Porizkova who set pulses racing last year when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Scandinavia wearing a sheer dress over black underwear and elbow-length black gloves. 

The Vogue Portugal Shoot

Vogue Portugal Shoot

And now Porizkova is back, and she’s more fabulous than ever. Perfectly poised for an article in Vogue Portugal, Porizkova can be seen topless, staring sultrily at the camera with one of her breasts covered by her husband’s hand.

Yesterday Porizkova posted the image to her more than 1 million followers alongside a post about desirability.

“Did you know that Anne Bancroft, who played the dangerous older woman seductress Mrs Robinson in The Graduate, was 38?And the young man she seduces, Dustin Hofmann, was 30?”

“Being desirable is having power. The power of consent. You have what everyone wants, and it is in your power to dispense it to whom you want”.

“The desirability factor of men and women is at the opposite sides of the age spectrum. A woman loses power with age – and the man gains it,” she said.

She continued “Why is it that a s*xy photo of a girl who doesn’t know much about sex is preferable to that of a mature woman who knows all about it?”

“It is the most obvious indication of our patriarchal world in which women have mostly been valued as breeding stock”.

Manya applauded the post on social media with one user commenting “This is such a powerful picture. A little uncomfortable too”.




