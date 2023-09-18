A Dreamy Musical Sweeps The Nation Via Ecosa & Bullfrog

Australian mattress company, Ecosa has launched their first brand campaign demonstrating the undeniable power of a good night’s sleep.

The campaign was brought to life by Bullfrog’s internal production studio in collaboration with Canadian comedy director, Aleysa Young. In her first Australian campaign, The Workin’ Moms and Ginny and Georgia director brought an eye and ear for comic performances, theatricality and general vibrancy that set the tone for the campaign. Further authenticity was added by emerging musical theatre composer, Connor Morel.

The integrated campaign spans BVOD, out of home, radio and digital, and brings to life the feeling of waking up well slept that only a solid 8 hours of shut-eye on an Ecosa mattress can deliver.

“Given how competitive the bedding category is – particularly within Australia – we knew we needed to make something that worked its socks off,” says Mike Doman, partner, Foundations and Communications at Bullfrog.

“Ecosa’s purpose ‘Creating the world’s best sleep so you can create what’s best for the world’ recognises that the real benefit of a good sleep is in that you show up as a better parent, friend, partner or colleague tomorrow. The team has managed to bottle that feeling into 30 seconds of hard-working film, radio and a suite of supporting assets that can be expanded on for years to come.”

Says Rowena Graham, head of brand at Ecosa, “As a category, we see a race towards features and low prices. While we always strive to develop top-quality, affordable products, it’s our mission to educate people on what a great night’s sleep brings to your day. We want to elevate the thinking around sleep and inspire people to invest in theirs. Because living well slept is the ultimate benefit of great bedding and mattresses and there’s no feeling quite like it.”

Bullfrog was appointed as Ecosa’s creative partner in March.

Bullfrog’s adaptive production approach saw a hand-picked team of specialists assembled to make Ecosa’s dream world a reality with efficiency and experienced jazz hands.