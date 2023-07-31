75% Of Aussies Concerned About AI At Work As Usage Increases

Robot and young woman face to face.
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A new study has found that a staggering three-quarters of Australians are concerned about using AI at work, with almost two-thirds concerned that AI will impact their future job prospects.

However, almost half of Australian workers already use AI at work, with almost a third keeping it a secret from their boss. But, there was a big divide between workers with 61 per cent of managers already putting AI to use, compared to just 28 per cent of non-managers.

What’s more, half of managers think that employees should use AI but just a fifth share the view of their boss. But managers are more likely to worry that AI will harm their future career prospects (66 per cent of managers vs 54 per cent of non-managers) and worry that AI will replace their jobs (60 per cent of managers vs 46 per cent of non-managers).

Does this spell the end for the bourgeois middle manager?

Perhaps not. But it might spell the end of baby boomers with more than half having not tried AI, compared to 90 per cent of Zoomers who have used the tech.

The variance in generational approaches to adoption is clear, with the data revealing that greater understanding could perhaps be linked to greater fear. Gen Z & Millennials are more than twice as likely to have used AI at work, but are also twice as likely to be concerned about the impact of AI on
their future career prospects.

“We’ve started to see shifting perceptions, familiarity and behaviour in people’s interactions with different AI platforms. Across the globe, AI has been steadily permeating our workplaces in some way, with the majority of respondents feeling cautious about the new technology yet optimistic about the potential benefits it could bring to their professional lives,” said Ruth Mortimer, global president of Advertising Week which carried out the research.

“It is clear from our data that across the world and in Australia in particular, we are fast approaching the tipping point of AI in our businesses and workplaces, so it’s now a crucial time for us to embrace the power of AI, particularly in the advertising and marketing industries. It’s important that companies take steps so their workforces feel the benefits of AI technologies far outweighs the substantive challenges.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

advertising week

Latest News

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
  • Technology

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
  • Advertising

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh

“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey.   The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
  • Technology

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]