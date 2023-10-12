72andSunny Takes Paspaley To The Moon With New Campaign

Australian luxury jewellery brand Paspaley boldly goes on a lunar adventure to launch its new Moonlight collection with 72andSunny.

Australian luxury jewellery brand Paspaley has celebrated its passion for adventure in its fifth campaign created in collaboration with 72andSunny.

The centrepiece of the launch is a cinematic, nocturnal film Moonlight, directed by Lester Jones from Clockwork Films. Australian US actor Leila George is drawn across the darkened Kimberley by the mystical magnetism of the moon – the same lunar energy that governs the tides that bring the world’s most beautiful Paspaley Pearls into being.



“Moonlight reflects the shared ethereal beauty of Paspaley Pearls and the moon but also the energetic connection between the two,” said Paspaley creative director, Christine Salter. “The collection was inspired by the moon’s energy and its role in the creation of Paspaley Pearls. The dramatic tropical tides of the Kimberley are governed by the moon, and Paspaley Pearls rely on these tides to deliver rich nutrition to the oysters that mother them. The result is luminescent treasures given to us from both the ocean and the sky.”

The centrepiece in the Moonlight collection is the Lunar Eclipse Necklace, the most complex design Paspaley has produced to date. A combination of 41 Australian South Sea pearls, 57 Australian white crystal opals, 752 white diamonds, one rock crystal and mother of pearl – all set in white gold- and taking more than a thousand hours of painstaking labour to construct.

“It’s an honour to create Moonlight, our fifth campaign modernising the Paspaley brand’s appeal for a new generation of luxury shoppers. The Kimberley is a mystical location. To shoot there at night for the first time was breath-taking. Cinematic visuals from Lester Jones, a evocative track by US artist L’Freaq, Leila George draped in exquisitely glowing Paspaley pieces – Moonlight is an ethereal film that challenges traditional perceptions of pearls” said Genevieve Hoey, creative lead at 72andSunny.

The entire Moonlight collection launch weaves a sensual story across every touchpoint of the Paspaley brand experience, from inflight media and online films to digital, large scale outdoor and in-store POS, featuring collection stills by photographer Nick Leary.

The Moonlight collection is available in Paspaley boutiques and online. Paspaley boutiques are located in Sydney (Martin Place and Barangaroo), Melbourne (Collins Street, Crown and Chadstone), Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Broome and online at paspaley.com