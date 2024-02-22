5 More Industry Icons Added To Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury

Another five expert judges have been added to the jury for the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

Lead image L-R: Leandro Perez, senior vice president, CMO APAC, Salesforce; Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing, ANZ, Universal Pictures; Shawn Park, head of global brand group, executive vice president, CJ CheilJedang.

Representing some of the biggest brands from across APAC and from a range of industries, these five new jurors represent the pinnacle of marketing expertise in APAC.

Joining the cast of Cairns Crocodiles Awards jurors are:

Shawn Park, head of global brand group, executive vice president, CJ CheilJedang

Adam Ross, creative lead ASEAN & South Pacific, Coca-Cola

Liam Loan-Lack, head of commercial (CCO), CMC Markets APAC & Canada

Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing, ANZ, Universal Pictures

Leandro Perez, senior vice president, CMO APAC, Salesforce.

Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards now for your chance at history!

Stretton-Brown, in particular, had a remarkable year in 2023 having led the ANZ marketing for Universal’s box office smash Barbie and Oppenheimer and featured on B&T‘s CMO Power List.

Park, Ross and Perez are renowned forces within the APAC marketing community. Perez has helmed Salesforce’s APAC marketing operations for more than four years, guiding the irrepressible tech company from the preserve of the B2B sphere into mainstream culture.

Park, meanwhile, is responsible for selling some of Korea’s tastiest food to its residents and the rest of APAC. Of course, one only need try a bibimbap or a dumpling once to be converted, but CJ CheilJedang’s dominant position across the region is directly attributable to the remarkable work of Park and his team.

Ross, on the other hand, has been with Coca-Cola for three years and led exceptional creative work, becoming one of the most sought-after client-side creatives in the region.

Former star of B&T TV, Loan-Lack has seen remarkable growth in his career over the past 12 months, moving from a pure marketing role into the chief commercial officer for financial disruptor brand CMC Markets.

The pentad join 10 more marketing experts, reinforcing the Cairns Crocodiles Awards position as the only APAC awards judged purely by clients. The other judges (and there are more to be announced) are:

Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan

Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé

Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok

Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra

Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber

Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX

Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp

Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon

Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts

Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry

What’s more, the panel of judges will be steered, honed, pressed and guided by three of the sharpest marketing scientists in the business:

Andrew Tindall, global partnerships director, System1

Robert Brittain, former Nielsen, Mondelēz and ANZ marketer turned independent marketing consultant

Jeff Estok, managing partner, Navigare.

Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards now!

As a reminder, there are 30 categories up for grabs and the first Awards show will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland on 6 June 2024, at the culmination of Cannes in Cairns.

Audio Craft Healthcare Automotive Campaign Branded Content and Entertainment Integrated B2B Campaign Creative Commerce Media Beauty and Wellness Campaign Data-Driven Creativity Music FMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign Design Out of Home Food and Beverage Campaign Digital Craft PR IT/Telco Campaign Direct Print and Publishing Media/Entertainment Campaign Experiential and Activation Radio and Audio Retail Campaign Film Social and Influencer Travel/Leisure Campaign Film Craft Strategy and Effectiveness Changing the World Campaign

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS KEY DATES

23 February 2024 — On Time Entries Close

1 March 2024 — Late Entries Close

11 March-15 April 2024 — Online Judging

18 April 2024 — Shortlist Announced

3 June 2024 — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre

6 June 2024 — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Time is running out! Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards NOW!