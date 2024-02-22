5 More Industry Icons Added To Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury

Another five expert judges have been added to the jury for the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

Lead image L-R: Leandro Perez, senior vice president, CMO APAC, Salesforce; Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing, ANZ, Universal Pictures; Shawn Park, head of global brand group, executive vice president, CJ CheilJedang.

Representing some of the biggest brands from across APAC and from a range of industries, these five new jurors represent the pinnacle of marketing expertise in APAC.

Joining the cast of Cairns Crocodiles Awards jurors are:

  • Shawn Park, head of global brand group, executive vice president, CJ CheilJedang
  • Adam Ross, creative lead ASEAN & South Pacific, Coca-Cola
  • Liam Loan-Lack, head of commercial (CCO), CMC Markets APAC & Canada
  • Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing, ANZ, Universal Pictures
  • Leandro Perez, senior vice president, CMO APAC, Salesforce.

Stretton-Brown, in particular, had a remarkable year in 2023 having led the ANZ marketing for Universal’s box office smash Barbie and Oppenheimer and featured on B&T‘s CMO Power List.

Park, Ross and Perez are renowned forces within the APAC marketing community. Perez has helmed Salesforce’s APAC marketing operations for more than four years, guiding the irrepressible tech company from the preserve of the B2B sphere into mainstream culture.

Park, meanwhile, is responsible for selling some of Korea’s tastiest food to its residents and the rest of APAC. Of course, one only need try a bibimbap or a dumpling once to be converted, but CJ CheilJedang’s dominant position across the region is directly attributable to the remarkable work of Park and his team.

Ross, on the other hand, has been with Coca-Cola for three years and led exceptional creative work, becoming one of the most sought-after client-side creatives in the region.

Former star of B&T TV, Loan-Lack has seen remarkable growth in his career over the past 12 months, moving from a pure marketing role into the chief commercial officer for financial disruptor brand CMC Markets.

The pentad join 10 more marketing experts, reinforcing the Cairns Crocodiles Awards position as the only APAC awards judged purely by clients. The other judges (and there are more to be announced) are:

  • Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan
  • Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé
  • Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok
  • Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra
  • Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber
  • Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX
  • Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp
  • Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon
  • Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts
  • Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry

What’s more, the panel of judges will be steered, honed, pressed and guided by three of the sharpest marketing scientists in the business:

  • Andrew Tindall, global partnerships director, System1
  • Robert Brittain, former Nielsen, Mondelēz and ANZ marketer turned independent marketing consultant
  • Jeff Estok, managing partner, Navigare.

As a reminder, there are 30 categories up for grabs and the first Awards show will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland on 6 June 2024, at the culmination of Cannes in Cairns.

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS KEY DATES

  • 23 February 2024 — On Time Entries Close
  • 1 March 2024 — Late Entries Close
  • 11 March-15 April 2024 — Online Judging
  • 18 April 2024 — Shortlist Announced
  • 3 June 2024 — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre
  • 6 June 2024 — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

