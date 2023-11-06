Coke Releases Santa-Tastic Christmas Campaign

Coke Releases Santa-Tastic Christmas Campaign
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Coca-Cola has released its Christmas campaign, featuring a host of different Santas.

The campaign, titled “The World Needs More Santas” features new TVCs and digital and experiential elements. This initial global effort will be adapted for more than 80 markets around the world.

The 90-second-long hero spot features Santas in all manner of guises — from doing their laundry to working out at the gym. Naturally, it features the Coca-Cola truck at the end. The spot is set to “I Could Be Santa Claus” by British singer-songwriter Celeste.

The campaign is an extension of Coke’s “Create Real Magic” AI platform with Christmas-themed postcards to be revealed later. The campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by VML and supported by Grey, Ogilvy, Essence Mediacom, Hogarth and JKR.

The campaign will also be supported by experiences in both digital and in-person channels including a “Find Your Inner Santa” quiz on the Coke app and mobile sites which determines a user’s “inner Santa” type and generates an illustration that can be shared on social media.

On-pack QR codes direct users to the quiz and a chance to win prizes in select markets, including a trip to Rovaniemi, Finland — Santa’s official hometown, apparently.




Coca Cola

