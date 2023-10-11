B&T TV – CMC Markets’ Liam Loan-Lack On Getting Filthy Rich, Marketing Effectiveness & Dachshunds
They say money makes the world go round and it certainly does for CMC Markets’ head of marketing for APAC and Canada, Liam Loan-Lack.
Chatting to imposter-in-chief Chris Taylor, Loan-Lack discussed how to make big money in financial downturns and how to market to customers in a highly regulated market.
You can check it out below on YouTube or click here to listen to it as a podcast on Acast or Spotify.
Please login with linkedin to commentB&T tv CMC Markets Liam Loan-Lack
Latest News
Matt Holst Appointed Director Of DX Marketing At Adobe
Matt Holst (pictured above) has been appointed as the new director of digital experience (DX) marketing for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Most recently the director for Asia DX marketing at Adobe, Holst spent the last three years transforming marketing performance across a culturally diverse region, leading to strong business growth, significantly upscaled marketing capabilities […]
Game, Set, Match! Ralph Lauren Returns As The Official Outfitter Of The Australian Open
Ralph Lauren set to bring some glamour to next year's Australian Open. Drunk bogan fans set to undo the good work.
Here’s Cheers To Our Tremendous 2023 B&T Award Judges!
What would the B&T Awards be without our fabulous judges! We also need to acknowledge fake tan & the cheap red.
Final SXSW Speakers Announced For WPP House
WPP is counting down to SXSW Sydney by unveiling the final round of speakers for WPP House. WPP will be at SXSW Sydney as the named sponsor of the conference’s highly-anticipated Marketing & Advertising Track as the world-renowned event debuts down under. As part of the partnership, WPP will take over Sydney’s iconic Powerhouse Museum […]
“We Will Miss Her So Much” – Comedian Cal Wilson Dies Aged 53
Industry people and fans have come out in an outpouring of grief for NZ comedian, writer, and actor Cal Wilson who died today aged 53. Her talent agent Token Artists released an update stating that the much-loved stand-up comedian, writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness at Royal […]
Icon Agency’s Niall Hughes Quits For Thrive PR
You'd only expect the finest penned press release announcing a new PR appointment. As is on display here.
Toyota Unveils First Car Designed For The Moon, As The Car Brands Enter The Space Race
Take a peek at the car of the future even if you'll probably still be driving your 2002 Corolla in 10 years' time.
Samsung Apes Romeo & Juliet In Odd Spot About Text Messaging
For years now, iPhone users have derided those who dare to use a phone manufactured by any other brand for the ugly green bubbles displayed during their text conversations. Android phones use a communication system known RCS, it’s a newer, improved communication system to SMS, which Apple refuses to move away from. Google has been […]
Aussies Ditch The Green & Gold: Tourism Fiji Encourages Heartbroken Wallabies Fans To Support The Pacific
Ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter finals next week and following a heart-breaking exit from the Wallabies, Tourism Fiji is helping to cheer their Pacific neighbours up, and, in the true spirit of Pacific vuvale, welcoming them with open arms to become a Flying Fijian fan instead. For the first time in 16 […]
Slew Of New Hires At Poem
Touching base from Poem with the news regarding our latest addition to the team, Jess Cluff, who has joined us as Creative Director.We're thrilled to announce that Jess will now be leading our creative direction at Poem, and we wanted to share this news with you. You'll also find some other team news within the Social and Studio departments.We hope this news is of interest and can go live from tomorrow.
How To Make Martech Sing – Matt Popkes On The Missing Piece
In this op-ed, Matt Popkes of WPP’s The Brand Agency explains that how you operationalise marketing technology is what really delivers a return on investment Marketing technology has revolutionised communications with customers. From automation of communications that were previously manual, to better and more informed customer segmentation, to content personalisation, to better media asset management, […]
Celebrity Dads Are “Good Enough” In New LiSTNR Podcast
LiSTNR has launched its new podcast series, The Good Enough Dad featuring Hamish Blake, Ben Hannant, Gus Worland, Sean Szeps, John Butler and Stephen Page among others. There are 5.4 million dads* in Australia and for LiSTNR’s new original podcast series, The Good Enough Dad, that launched today, famed parenting educator, author, and champion of […]
Vudoo Goes Global
Content commerce and in-stream checkout agency Vudoo has launched its platform to the international market with the opening of an office in London, marking the first step in its global expansion plans. To support Vudoo’s next phase of growth, the company has announced the appointments of: London: Nathalie Curtis-Lethbridge, who has held senior roles at […]
OzTAM Nabs KPMG’s Karen Halligan For CEO Role
OzTAM names Karen Halligan as its new CEO. Declares she won't be drawn on the great Sunrise versus Today debate.
Sportsbet Springs Into Racing Season
Sportsbet has launched into the racing season with its “Make Spring Look Easy” campaign centring on a cast of relatable punters who make Spring Carnival look easy using the Sportsbet app. The Sportsbet in-house creative team has teamed up with Scoundrel director Matt Weston to produce the suite of six hero TVCs, with the campaign […]
Adobe Max Kicks Off Its Celebration of Creativity and Innovation
The Peacock Theater and a global online audience were recently abuzz with creative energy as Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe, kicked off Adobe MAX 2023. This annual event is a convergence of creative minds, a place where artists, designers, and innovators unite to collaborate, inspire, and bask in the boundless potential of creativity. In his […]
Auckland-Based Director Fernando Hart Joins electriclime°
electriclime° have added Brazilian, Auckland-based filmmaker Fernando Hart to their director roster to be represented in the APAC and MENA regions.
Emotive Launches First Campaign For HOKA Running Shoes
Other than from crazy exes, B&T can't claim to be enthusiastic runners. Still, it's not stopping this sweaty news.
Fox, Seven, Nine & 10 Defend Presenters Alleging Fans Racially Abused NRL Star
Do you only attend footy games to yell derogatory comments at the ref or rival players? There's lessons to be had here.
Inside NGEN: ARN’s Gabi Price On The Mentors Who Shaped Her Career
ARN's Gabi Price dispenses some top career advice. Unfortunately, stops short of revealing what she thinks of Kyle.
HP & Intel Named Brand Partners Of SXSW Sydney 2023
SXSW Sydney 2023 is counting down to its inaugural event and HP and Intel have partnered together to showcase the best technologies and ideas that are changing the way we live, work and play. Brand partners are offering one-of-a-kind experiences for badge, wristband and expo pass holders, from Flex with HP where HP and Intel […]
The Company We Keep Appoints Former GPJ Production Head, Charles Turner, as Managing Director
The Company We Keep (The CWK), an award-winning full sensory experience agency, has appointed Charles Turner (pictured above) to the newly created role of Managing Director. This strategic addition to the team aims to enhance the agency’s capabilities, expand its service offerings, and solidify its position in the industry. In this newly created role, Turner […]
Monday TV Ratings: “I’ve been profoundly hurt” – SAS Australia Star Craig McLachlan Speaks Out On Assault Trial
Craig McLachlan opens up on last night's SAS debut. Still refusing to confront the damage done by his music career.
Adobe MAX And Making A Difference To Non Profits
B&T's on the ground in LA & reporting live from Adobe MAX & complaining about the parlous state of the Aussie dollar.
Sunny Days Ahead For Merged Sunshine Coast PR firms
Sunshine Coast-based public relations and marketing agencies Sunny Comms and The Organised Creative have joined forces with the goal of sharing their clients globally. Lizzie Henebery’s business, The Organised Creative has merged with Peppi Bueti’s Sunny Comms which is part of Maroochydore-based Sunny Advertising Group. Lizzie said the merger was born out of a desire […]
“Can’t Imagine Orlando Being Impressed!” Katy Perry’s Dolce & Gabbana Ad Proves Gorgeous Ode To Italy’s Capri
Yes, it's Katy Perry, in Capri, flogging Dolce & Gabbana's latest pong. It's the fourth best thing you'll see this week.
Is AI Really Making Waves? Meta & P&O’s “Golden Child” Halves CPAs & Boosts ROAS By A Quarter
Think cruising's all unlimited booze, C-grade cabaret and dysentery? Think again with this probing P&O AI analysis.
Constant Contact Appoints New Leadership in APAC
Constant Contact, a digital marketing and automation platform used by millions of small businesses and non-profits globally, today announced Renée Chaplin (Pictured above) as its new vice president of Asia Pacific. Based in the company’s Asia Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Brisbane, Renée Chaplin will lead Constant Contact’s growth in the APAC region and scale its […]
Envato Appoints Former Airtasker CMO Noelle Kim
Online community for author-contributed creative assets and tools, Envato has announced the appointment of Noelle Kim (pictured above) as CMO. The role comes as Envato looks to elevate its mission to empower creatives worldwide through technology and innovation. Noelle joins Envato as the company continues to increase its role as a creator ally to creators […]
We Are Social Report Explores Trends Impacting The Future Of Influencer Marketing
Do you still sneer at influencer marketing? Well, get set to snort and stammer through this latest report.
Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Faraway Downs’ To Premiere At SXSW
The world premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s Faraway Downs an inspiring epic adventure and reimagined extended version of Luhrmann’s 2008 film “Australia,” will be presented by Baz Luhrmann in person, on the closing night of the inaugural SXSW Sydney Screen Festival on Oct. 21, 2023. The film, told in six chapters, will premiere all at once on Hulu in the […]
B&T Awards The Work: Best Integrated Campaign Shortlist Comes Together
See what caught the eye of judges in the nominees for the B&T Awards best integrated campaign. Or didn't catch the eye.
Innocean And Wellcom Unveil New Darlinghurst Hub
Innocean and Wellcom staff can now go straight from the nightclub to the office after moving to new Darlinghurst digs.
Ogilvy Taps Global Market For Three New Senior Hires
Ogilvy goes global in latest recruitment drive in what could be construed as a slap in the face for local Seek.com.
QMS Partners With NAB, BMW And More For SXSW
As Sydney prepares for the start of SXSW (South by Southwest) Sydney 2023 in less than a week, leading digital outdoor media company QMS is working with an impressive collection of brands across the City of Sydney network during the week-long “festival of festivals”. Six QMS partners will be featured on the digital City of […]
TikTok and CeraVe Launch The TikTok Awards With Streaming Partner, BINGE
TikTok has today announced that its end-of-year awards event will return bigger and better in 2023, with an all-new streaming partnership with entertainment streaming service, BINGE. Following the success of fan-favourite TikTok For You Fest, the event will be taking on a new format and name this year, with the launch of the inaugural TikTok […]