AMEX, Baiada & TikTok APAC CMOs Announced Among First Wave Of Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury Members

The first wave of jury members for the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards has been revealed, featuring some of the most powerful and influential marketers from across the Asia Pacific region.

Lead image: Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX; Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry; Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards, set to take place on 6 June, will celebrate the best creativity from across the entirety of the Asia Pacific region — from Darwin to Delhi and Tokyo to Tasmania.

Despite being in its first year, the jury of judges who will be deciding the work is unparalleled in its diversity of region, sector and experience. It is the only Asia Pacific awards show judged only by clients and the most prestigious CMOs in the region.

Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards now!

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards jury

The first 10 names on the list act as a veritable who’s who of APAC marketing, with a further 10 to be announced soon.

Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan

Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé

Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok

Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra

Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber

Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX

Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp

Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon

Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts

Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry

Given the jury’s exceptional breadth of knowledge, it gives the chance for agencies to pitch their best work across a host of different media and craft categories for the delectation of the best minds in the business.

Get your best work in front of the best marketers in APAC — Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards now!

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards categories

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards will bring the best work and creatives from across Asia Pacific into one show, with the most prestigious jury in the region.

Audio Craft Healthcare Automotive Campaign Branded Content and Entertainment Integrated B2B Campaign Creative Commerce Media Beauty and Wellness Campaign Data-Driven Creativity Music FMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign Design Out of Home Food and Beverage Campaign Digital Craft PR IT/Telco Campaign Direct Print and Publishing Media/Entertainment Campaign Experiential and Activation Radio and Audio Retail Campaign Film Social and Influencer Travel/Leisure Campaign Film Craft Strategy and Effectiveness Changing the World Campaign

No other market is as innovative, creative or effective as APAC and the Cairns Crocodiles Awards will rightly shine a spotlight on the work that drives business success for clients and changes the world that we live in.

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS KEY DATES

9 February 2024 – Super Early Bird Entries Close

23 February 2024 – On Time Entries Close

1 March 2024 – Late Entries Close

11 March-15 April 2024 – Online Judging

18 April 2024 – Shortlist Announced

3 June 2024 – Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre

6 June 2024 – Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Download the full Criteria Document and enter the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards now!