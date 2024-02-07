AMEX, Baiada & TikTok APAC CMOs Announced Among First Wave Of Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury Members

AMEX, Baiada & TikTok APAC CMOs Announced Among First Wave Of Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury Members
The first wave of jury members for the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards has been revealed, featuring some of the most powerful and influential marketers from across the Asia Pacific region.

Lead image: Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX; Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry; Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards, set to take place on 6 June, will celebrate the best creativity from across the entirety of the Asia Pacific region — from Darwin to Delhi and Tokyo to Tasmania.

Despite being in its first year, the jury of judges who will be deciding the work is unparalleled in its diversity of region, sector and experience. It is the only Asia Pacific awards show judged only by clients and the most prestigious CMOs in the region.

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards jury

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards jury

The first 10 names on the list act as a veritable who’s who of APAC marketing, with a further 10 to be announced soon.

  • Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan
  • Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé
  • Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok
  • Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra
  • Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber
  • Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX
  • Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp
  • Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon
  • Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts
  • Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry

Given the jury’s exceptional breadth of knowledge, it gives the chance for agencies to pitch their best work across a host of different media and craft categories for the delectation of the best minds in the business.

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards categories

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards categories

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards will bring the best work and creatives from across Asia Pacific into one show, with the most prestigious jury in the region.

Audio CraftHealthcareAutomotive Campaign
Branded Content and EntertainmentIntegratedB2B Campaign
Creative CommerceMediaBeauty and Wellness Campaign
Data-Driven CreativityMusicFMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign
DesignOut of HomeFood and Beverage Campaign
Digital CraftPRIT/Telco Campaign
DirectPrint and PublishingMedia/Entertainment Campaign
Experiential and ActivationRadio and AudioRetail Campaign
FilmSocial and InfluencerTravel/Leisure Campaign
Film CraftStrategy and EffectivenessChanging the World Campaign

 

No other market is as innovative, creative or effective as APAC and the Cairns Crocodiles Awards will rightly shine a spotlight on the work that drives business success for clients and changes the world that we live in.

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS KEY DATES

  • 9 February 2024 – Super Early Bird Entries Close
  • 23 February 2024 – On Time Entries Close
  • 1 March 2024 – Late Entries Close
  • 11 March-15 April 2024 – Online Judging
  • 18 April 2024 – Shortlist Announced
  • 3 June 2024 – Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre
  • 6 June 2024 – Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Download the full Criteria Document and enter the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards now!




Cairns Crocodiles Awards

