WARNING! 30 Under 30 Late Entries Close At 5pm!

WARNING! 30 Under 30 Late Entries Close At 5pm!
James Harrison
By James Harrison
SHARE
THIS



Today’s the day folks! Your very last chance to submit your entry for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards presented by Vevo is today.

There are no ‘late-late’ submissions, so you’ve got to chuck your name in the hat today for a shot at the gold. It’s the perfect opportunity to get the recognition you deserve.

If you haven’t started yet then disregard every you need to do for work today (don’t worry, we’re sure your boss will understand) and get that entry in before 5pm! They’ll be grateful you did no work today when you snag the win.

Our 30 Under 30 Awards presented by Vevo are the perfect way to flaunt your skills. The event features ten categories, in which three talented up-and-comers will be recognised for their achievements. There will also be a Grand Prix Award for the most influential individual overall and a People’s Choice Award for the most talented (or popular) of the bunch.

The important details are below:

Get started on your entry HERE. You can download the criteria for each category HERE.

ENTRIES CLOSE: Friday, 27 January 2023.
LATE ENTRIES CLOSE: Friday, 3 February 2023.
AWARDS: Wednesday, 29 March 2023 at ivy, 330 George St, Sydney NSW 2000.

However, you MUST be under the age of 30 on the day of the event (Wednesday 29 March) to be in the running. So, be sure to include your ID and profile photo with your entry.

Oh, and please save your entry in a Word doc in case so many of you jump onto the awards portal that it crashes. It’s better to be safe than sorry!

Please login with linkedin to comment

30 under 30 Vevo

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]