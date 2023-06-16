2degrees Takes Us Back To The First Year In History

The latest campaign from 2degrees and TBWA\NZ ‘Value for the Ages’ takes us back to 536 AD, the worst year in human history, to show how great value from 2degrees can make even the toughest of times marginally better.

2degrees has been fighting for fair to offer New Zealanders great value from the very beginning, and having the best prices for mobile, broadband and businesses is part of the brand’s DNA. Which is why they are taking people back to the year historians say was the worst in human history – 536 AD – where, amongst other things, like plague, there was no 2degrees.

TBWA\NZ chief creative officer Shane Bradnick said, “It’s a campaign as unique as being the only Telco around that’s stood for value and fairness since the dawn of time – or thereabouts.”

“We worked with some really old paintings, and some of the nation’s most celebrated comedians, and the campaign reimagines what people might have been thinking in 536 AD if telco services had been around back then. The result is some light-hearted fun and a breath of fresh air – two things we could all do with a bit more of right now.”

Members of the public will be able to get involved via a series of interactive outdoor bus shelter takeovers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Dave Pearce, 2degrees GM Marketing said, “We’ve wanted to remind Kiwis that 2degrees offers, and has always offered, the best value in New Zealand in a fun and entertaining way. We’re showing just how serious we are about being best in market for value, by not taking ourselves too seriously.”

Shane Bradnick said, “Value for the Ages is another example of 2degrees work that pushes into unexpected places to disrupt the telco market.”

The full campaign launches nationwide on TV, OOH, radio, social and an alternative adshel art tour activation where you can hear the ‘Value for the Ages’ interpretation of other art pieces depicting tough times throughout history.

CREDENTIALS:

Agency: TBWA\NZ, From Nowhere with TBWA\NZ

Media Agency: OMD

Production Company: Assembly

Music Composition: Beatworms

Audio Post: Factory Studios

General Manager Marketing: Dave Pearce

Marketing Manager: Haley Featonby

Brand Specialist: Sylvia Pitto