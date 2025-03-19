2025 Young Lions Challenged To Rethink Food Sustainability With Saveful

Advertising Council Australia (ACA) has unveiled the briefs for the 2025 Young Lions Competition, with this year’s challenge spotlighting social enterprise Saveful—a free, sustainability-driven app helping Australians save money and food.

Entrants are tasked with developing bold, creative ideas across five categories—Media, Marketing, Digital, Film, and PR—to shift the conversation from food waste to food saving and inspire Australians to make the most of what’s already in their kitchens.

“Saveful is a fantastic partner for Young Lions Australia, as its mission aligns closely with Ad Net Zero, the global ad industry’s commitment to sustainability,” said ACA CEO Tony Hale.

“Tackling food waste through creativity is a powerful way to drive behaviour change, and we’re eager to see how this year’s Young Lions rise to the challenge. We can’t wait to see the ideas that emerge as teams compete for the chance to represent Australia on the global stage at Cannes.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of Young Lions Australia and to see the next generation of creative talent put their skills to the test,” said Mike Chuter, co-founder, Saveful.

“Watching their ideas for our brand come to life as part of one of the industry’s most prestigious creative competitions will be incredible. Through their work, we hope to show Australians that smart meal planning, ingredient usage and mindful consumption habits can save money, save food and make a real difference for the planet”.

Entrants have until midnight on Sunday 23 March to submit their responses, which will be judged by more than 125 leading Australian marketers and creatives with juries chaired by Jenni Dill (Marketing), Imogen Hewitt (Media), James Wright (PR), Tara Ford (Film), and Seamus Higgins (Digital).

Finalists will be announced on April 4, with winners revealed on April 11 during a live pitch event and cocktail evening in Sydney. The five winning teams will then fly to France to compete at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity in June.