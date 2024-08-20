2024 Mentally Healthy Survey: 70% Of The Media, Marketing & Creative Industry Have Experienced Burnout In The Past Year

The 2024 Mentally Healthy Survey has revealed that 70 per cent of professionals in the media, marketing and creative sectors have experienced burnout in the past 12 months. This finding, in addition to other insights uncovered in the survey, brings to light the ongoing challenges in the industry related to workload, expectations and the evolving nature of workplace environments.

Conducted by Never Not Creative and supported by The Mentally Healthy Change Group and UnLtd, this year’s survey gathered responses from over 2,000 professionals across Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK. The results indicate that while there have been some improvements in attitudes towards mental health, the prevalence of burnout and overall poor mental health remains a serious concern.

The study explored how working conditions post-Covid may affect levels of mental wellbeing. Flexible working environments proved to be the best for mental health, with those with a flexible working environment reporting the least amount of depression and anxiety. There were modest differences between working environments with those working from home showing higher levels of depression (38 per cent vs 33 per cent for those working in an office), whilst for anxiety, those working in an office showed higher levels (40 per cent) compared to those working from home (31 per cent).

“Businesses have had varied approaches to going back to work after COVID, so work environment was a big area of focus for us this year. What appears to be best for employees from a wellbeing perspective is to give them choice. True flexibility correlates with lower signs of anxiety and depression,” said Andy Wright, founder of Never Not Creative and co-chair of the Mentally Healthy Change Group.

The study also highlighted generational differences, with younger professionals under 30 reporting significantly higher levels of anxiety. While these younger workers are generally more accepting of mental health issues, they are less likely to seek help or speak out about their own experiences.

Although there weren’t significant numbers of participants who identified as non-male, non-white, non-hetero and non-leaders, signs pointed to higher levels of depression and anxiety amongst that participant group (52 per cent reporting medium levels of anxiety vs 22 per cent of male, white, hetero, leaders) – something that the group recognises needs to be explored further.

The study also showed the importance of inclusivity and understanding of neurodiversity with 10 per cent of the industry identifying as neurodivergent (17 per cent in creative industry).

The burnout statistic was particularly concerning and higher in the industry compared to Australian workers overall (70 per cent in media, marketing and creative sectors vs 53 per cent in Australian workers).

“This is a clear indication that media, marketing and creative professionals often work hard, putting work ahead of their own needs, and there is a need for employers to put the necessary support structures and empathy levels around us to safeguard overall wellbeing,” Wright said. “Contrary to what some may believe, this doesn’t mean you have to walk on eggshells around individual staff, but rather it requires leaders and managers to simply be fair with their people and make sure they’re listened to, their needs are understood and they receive good feedback and clear communication on how to progress”.

While the survey revealed the need for better understanding of employer responsibilities, 51 per cent of business leaders stated they were not aware of the recent Psychosocial Hazards Legislation and only 22 per cent of business reporting they had a clear plan for it.

The systemic changes that were ranked highest in terms of improving mental wellbeing at work were commitment to better ways of working and exploring new processes, clearer role descriptions and feedback on performance, more diversity in leadership positions and more sustainable business models. Similarly, when asked what individuals wanted to see from their workplace to improve their wellbeing, empathetic, educated leaders and leaders who lead by example came up on top, followed by appropriate company resources to deliver work, clear objectives and dealing effectively with bad behaviour.

The full findings of the Mentally Healthy 2024 Survey will be published on the Never Not Creative website next week. They will be used to inform future initiatives by Never Not Creative, The Mentally Healthy Group and UnLtd, aimed at fostering healthier workplaces across the industry.

