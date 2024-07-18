Pinterest Doing Right By The Planet According To 2024 ESG Impact Report

Pinterest has released its 2024 environmental, social and governance (ESG) Impact Report as part of its commitment to creating a more “inspired internet and better world”.

The insights in the report focus on four interconnected areas – product, people, planet and governance and according to the platform, the results “serve as a testament to the progress made”.

Some of the highlights from the report include:

People

Pinterest has evolved its brand to empower employees and inspire users, creating a fairer and more rewarding work environment for staff.

Understanding that Women are a core part of driving the business forward, Pinterest met its goal of increasing women in leadership positions by 20% since 2020.

Invested $20 million to date in impact partners to advance youth mental health and emotional well-being – providing essential support to staff and users.

Platform

Pinterest joined the Inspired Internet Pledge – a commitment by all who work within the digital ecosystem to unite with the common goal of making the internet a safer and healthier place for everyone, especially young people.

Updated features to further protect teen safety online including age verifications, expanded private profiles, more control over followers, a block on children under 16 messaging profiles without mutual followers and updates to parental passcodes.

Added to its suite of inclusive AI innovations including the introduction of body type technology, adding to increase representation of body types, shapes and forms in search and related feeds

Planet

Set near-term emission reduction goals that are validated by the Science-Based Reduction Initiative

Achieved 100 per cent of its SBTi renewable electricity goal in its global offices in 2023

Released a climate misinformation policy that keeps false and misleading claims off the platform

“Recognizing that change starts from within, we focused on strengthening inclusion and diversity, employee well-being, and pay equity in our own workplace. We also set science-based targets to reduce our emissions and rolled out a climate misinformation policy on our platform,” said Bill Ready, CEO.

“Since our last ESG report, we’ve also continued to scale our impact. We reached a milestone of $20 million invested to date in more than 60 nonprofit organizations around the world that are working to advance youth mental health and emotional wellbeing. We became the founding signatory of the Inspired Internet Pledge—a call to action for tech companies and advertisers to come together to make the internet a safer and healthier place for everyone, especially young people”.

“As part of our broader effort to improve a sense of belonging on Pinterest, we introduced body type technology to our suite of inclusive AI. This industry-leading technology uses shape, size and form to identify body types so that search results on Pinterest better reflect the diversity of our global community”.