2024 ACRA Awards Finalists Unveiled

The spotlight is on as the finalists for the 35th Australian Commercial Radio & Audio (ACRA) Awards have been revealed, with the winners to be crowned at a night of celebration at The Star in Sydney on Saturday, 12 October.

“With 1159 entries this year, 361 finalists, and only 71 awards up for grabs the competition is fiercer than ever. The talent on display is truly special, and we are thrilled to see such a diverse array of voices ready to shine as showtime approaches,” said Jo Dick, Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) chief commercial officer.

The nominees for the highly anticipated ACRA for Best On Air Team (Metro) are last year’s winners Brendan Jones and Amanda Keller (Jonesy & Amanda, WSFM, ARN), 2022 Hall of Fame inductees Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson (The Kyle and Jackie O Show, KIIS 1065, ARN), The Christian O’Connell Show (GOLD104.3, ARN), Jase & Lauren (Nova 100, NOVA Entertainment), Carrie & Tommy (3FOX, SCA), and Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie (Nova 96.9, NOVA Entertainment).

The Individual Talent of the Year Award has attracted the highest number of submissions across all categories. This year’s Metro finalists are Christian O’Connell (GOLD104.3, ARN), Ray Hadley (2GB, Nine Radio), “Ugly” Phil O’Neil (WSFM, ARN), Jackie Henderson (KIIS 1065, ARN), Fifi Box (3FOX, SCA), Kate Ritchie (Nova 96.9, NOVA Entertainment), and Ricki-Lee Coulter (Nova Network, NOVA Entertainment) and Ben Fordham (2GB, Nine Radio).

“It’s great to see the increased prominence of female finalists in this year’s Individual Talent of the Year lineup. These exceptional people are leading the charge and making a significant impact on the radio industry,” Dick commented.

Battling it out for Station of the Year Award (Metro) are B105 Brisbane; GOLD104.3 Melbourne; 2GB Sydney; Triple M Adelaide; and 2023 winners KIIS 1065 Sydney. Non-metro contenders are: 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast; 102.9 Triple M, Newcastle; 102.3 Triple M, Townsville; and defending champs Mix 106.3, Canberra.

The competition for the Best Networked Show Award is fierce, with last year’s winners, The Kyle and Jackie O Hour of Power (KIIS Network, Sydney, ARN) up against Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie (Nova 96.9, NOVA Entertainment), Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel (Nova Network, NOVA Entertainment), The Christian O’Connell Show (GOLD104.3, ARN), The Jimmy & Nath Show (The Hit Network, SCA), and Jess & Ducko (Hit106.9, Newcastle, SCA).

The Podcast Host/s of the Year category is packed with standout talent. Finalists include Hamish & Andy (The Hamish & Andy Podcast, LiSTNR, SCA), Amelia Oberhardt (Secrets We Keep: Shame, Lies and Family, LiSTNR, SCA), Amanda Keller (Double A Chattery, iHeart, ARN), Christian McEwan (The Dragons Den, i98FM, WIN Network), Ant Middleton (Head Game, Nova Podcasts), and the dynamic duo Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne (Life Uncut, iHeart, ARN).

Last year’s Podcast Host of the Year, Abbie Chatfield, is a contender for the Podcast of the Year Award with It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield (LiSTNR, SCA). She will be up against Hamish & Andy (LiSTNR, SCA), Amelia Oberhardt’s Secrets We Keep: Shame, Lies and Family (LiSTNR, SCA), Crime Insiders (LiSTNR, SCA), and Hannah’s Story (9Podcasts, Nine Radio).

The finalists for Best News Event Coverage exemplify top-tier journalism, delivering breaking news that has a profound impact on our communities. The contenders include ARN’s MIX 104.9 for Alice Springs Chaos, Nine Radio’s 2GB for both Bondi Attacks and Sydney Car Pursuit, SCA’s Triple M Newcastle for Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy, SCA’s 102.3 Triple M Townsville for Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, and ARN News for Westfield Bondi Attack.

“Congratulations to all the finalists for their outstanding work and dedication. Their contributions are a significant part of what makes the Australian audio scene so exciting and dynamic,” said Dick.

Tickets for the ACRAS will go on sale in early September.

See the full finalists list below!

ENTERTAINMENT & TALENT

BEST ON AIR TEAM (METRO, PROVINCIAL, COUNTRY)

Carrie & Tommy; Carrie Bickmore, Tommy Little, 3FOX, Melbourne, VIC, SCA, M

Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie; Ryan Fitzgerald, Michael Wipfli, Kate Ritchie, Nova 96.9 Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

Jase & Lauren, Jason Hawkins Lauren Phillips, Clint Stanaway, Nova 100, Melbourne, VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

Jonesy & Amanda; Brendan Jones, Amanda Keller, WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN, M

The Christian O’Connell Show; Christian O’Connell, Jack Post, Patrina Jones, Gold 104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M The Kyle & Jackie O Show; Kyle Sandilands, Jackie Henderson, KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Dan & Christie; Dan Taylor, Christie Hayes, HIT 100.9, Hobart, TAS, SCA P

Galey & Emily Jade; Paul Gale, Emily Jade O’Keeffe, 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN P

Flan, Ali & Spida; Sean Flanagan, Ali Plath, Spida Everitt, 92.5 Triple M Gold, Gold Coast, QLD, SCA P Moyra & Big Trev; Moyra Major, Trevor Butler, 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, NSW, ARN P

Tanya & Steve; Tanya Wilks, Steve Grahame, 102.9 Triple M Newcastle / Tanya & Steve, Newcastle, NSW, SCA P

Adam & Issy; Adam Davison, Isabella Roldán, Chilli FM, Launceston, TAS, ARN C

Brad & Hutzy; Patrick Hutley, Brad Blissett, Power Fm Bega, Bega, NSW, ARN C Brooke & Bob; Brooke Humble, Bob Lawry, Magic 93.1, Berri, SA, ARN C

Mixx Brekky with Jimmy & Lippi; James Thwaites, Matt Lipiarski, Mixx FM Colac, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

Nick & Josh for Breakfast; Josh Arthur, Nicholas Feain, Triple M Goulburn Valley, Shepparton, VIC, SCA C

INDIVIDUAL TALENT OF THE YEAR (METRO, PROVINCIAL, COUNTRY) Ben Fordham, 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

Christian O’Connell; Gold 104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M

Fifi Box; 3FOX, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

Jackie Henderson; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Kate Ritchie; Nova 96.9, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

“Ugly” Phil O’Neil; WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Ray Hadley: 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

Ricki-Lee Coulter; Nova Network, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

Ellie Angel-Mobbs; Hit 104.7, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA P

Jess Farchione; HIT106.9 (HIT NSW), Newcastle, NSW, SCA P

Katie Woolf; Mix 104.9, Darwin, NT, ARN P

Matt Baseley, Star 104,5, Central Coast, NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

Marty Haynes, i98FM, Wollongong, NSW, WIN Network P Nigel Johnson, Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA P

Courtney McIntyre, Mixx FM Hamilton, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

Lachi Rooke, Coast FM, Warrnambool, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

Michael Moffett; Triple M Coffs Coast, Coffs Harbour, NSW, SCA C

Simon Gale; SNOW FM, Snowy Mountains, NSW, Capital Radio Network C

BEST PROGRAM/CONTENT DIRECTOR (METRO & NON METRO)

Jack Ball; B105, Brisbane, QLD, SCA M

Luke Davis; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M Mike Byrne; 101.7 WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN M Sue Carter; Gold104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M

Tony Aldridge; KIIS1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Ben Erbsland; 91.9 SEA FM & 92.7 MIX FM; Sunshine Coast, QLD, Great Southern Land Media NM

Brendon ‘Whippy’ Dangar; 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN NM

Drew Chapman; River 94.9, Ipswich, QLD, ARN NM

Jaben Ryan; i98FM, Wollongong, NSW, WIN Network NM

Shayne Sinclair; Star 104.5, Central Coast, NSW, NOVA Entertainment NM

BEST NETWORKED SHOW

Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie; Nova 96.9 Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M Jess & Ducko; Hit106.9 Newcastle (HIT NSW), Newcastle, NSW, SCA P

The Jimmy & Nath Show; The Hit Network, Sydney, NSW, SCA M

The Kyle & Jackie O Hour of Power; KIIS Network, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel; Nova Network, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M The Christian O’Connell Show; Gold 104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M

BEST MUSIC HOST (METRO, PROVINCIAL, COUNTRY)

Brad Wood; B105 Brisbane, Brisbane, QLD, SCA, M Craig “Huggy” Huggins; GOLD104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M

Dave Williams; Triple M Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

Tim Lee; 101.9 The Fox, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

“Ugly” Phil O’Neil; WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Cam Hilder; i98FM, Wollongong, NSW, WIN Network P

David ‘Christo’ Christopher; 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN P Guy Mylecharane; Triple M Regional Network, Albury, NSW, SCA P

Meg Alexander; Star 104.5, Central Coast, NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

Sarah Farley-Adams; 102.9 Triple M Newcastle, Newcastle, NSW, SCA P

Courtney McIntyre; Mixx FM Hamilton, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

Matt Hobbs; 3NE Wangaratta, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

Midge McCallum; Midge McCallum,96.1 SAFM Limestone Coast, Mount Gambier, SA, SCA C

Sarah Grigg; Mixx FM Swan Hill, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

Tyson Witham; Edge FM Wangaratta, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

BEST NEW TALENT ON AIR – RADIO (METRO, PROVINCIAL, COUNTRY)

Andrew ‘Hayesy’ Hayes; Nova 919, Adelaide, SA, NOVA Entertainment M

Chris O’Keefe; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M Jacqui Felgate; 3AW, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio M

Mary Argall; Gold 104.3, Richmond, VIC, ARN M

Damian Martin; SEN Spirit’s 621AM, Bunbury, WA, Sports Entertainment Network P

Jacob Brown; hit101.9 Fraser Coast, Fraser Coast, QLD, SCA P Karen “Kaz” McMullen; 107.3 Triple M, Hobart, TAS, SCA P

Thomas Watkin; Power100, Townsville, QLD, ARN P

Tubes Taylor; Hobart, TAS, SCA P

Connor Mallis; Goldfields Hit 97.9, Bunbury, WA, SCA C

Jodi Howard; Triple M Dubbo, NSW, SCA C

Krystal Roker; 98.1 Power FM, Muswellbrook, NSW, ARN C Nicholas Groer; Chilli North East, Launceston, TAS, ARN C

Ryan Hickey; Mixx FM Colac, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C Tabatha Goodier; Magic 93.1, Berri, SA, ARN C

BEST NEW TALENT OFF AIR – AUDIO (METRO & NON METRO) Ella Kanna; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Louisa Senteleky; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Rachel Kemp; NOVA Entertainment, Pyrmont, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M Sienna Williams; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

Amy Lawrie; Ipswich, QLD, ARN NM

Jacob Creech; Hit 104.7 / Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM

Jana Grose; 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN NM

Keeley Gay; Hit 104.7 / Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM

Leesa Singleton; HIT and Triple M Darling Downs; Toowoomba, QLD, SCA NM

Tanner Clark; Hit 104.7 / Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM

STATION OF THE YEAR (METRO & NON-METRO)

2GB; Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

B105; Brisbane, QLD, SCA M

Gold104.3; Gold104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M KIIS 1065; KIIS 1065, NSW, ARN M

Triple M Adelaide; Adelaide, SA, SCA M

1029 Hot Tomato; Gold Coast, QLD, ARN NM

102.9 Triple M Newcastle; NSW, SCA NM Townsville’s 102.3 Triple M; QLD, SCA NM

amplifyCBR; Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM

BEST COMEDY SEGMENT (METRO & NON METRO)

Aussie We Didn’t Start The Fire; Ben Harvey, Liam Stapleton, Belle Jackson, Nova 100, Melbourne, VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

Radio Producer’s Worst Nightmare; Brendan Jones, Amanda Keller, Megan Smith, Jenna Benson, WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

The Return Of…..; The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Mark del Villar, KIIS 106.5, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

The Roast of Tommy Little; Carrie Bickmore, Tommy Little, Pippa Burgess-Nelson, Elijah Pangalos, Josh O’Loughlin, 3FOX, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

What Do All Men Like?; Marty Sheargold, Triple M 105.1, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

Hans The Aldi Mole; Sam Archie Arenson, Henry Bretz, Power100, Townsville, QLD, ARN NM

Lyndal & Crammy’s Everyday Documentary; Lyndal Rogers, Ryan Cram, Michael Caruana, Wollongong, NSW, ARN NM

Netflix Law Enforcement Officers; Sam Archie Arenson, Henry Bretz, Power100, Townsville, QLD, ARN NM

So Stale! Songs To Play To Let Them Know It’s Over; Matt Baseley, Star 104.5, Central Coast, NSW, NOVA Entertainment, NM

The Swear Jar; Adam Davison, Isabella Roldán, Chilli FM, Launceston, TAS, ARN NM Thomas Foods Sexy Ad; Craig Pitman, Murray Bridge, SA, ARN NM

SALES & MARKETING

SALES TEAM OF THE YEAR

Adelaide Direct Sales Team; NOVA Entertainment, Pyrmont, NSW, NOVA Entertainment

Perth Commercial Team; NOVA Entertainment, WA, NOVA Entertainment

Bundaberg Broadcasters; Bundaberg, QLD, ARN

949 Sales Team; Ipswich, QLD, ARN SCA Orange; Orange, NSW, SCA

SALESPERSON OF THE YEAR (METRO & NON METRO) Isabela Lorimer; Sydney, NSW, ARN M

James Fisk; 2Day FM, Sydney, NSW, SCA M Matthew Leadbeater; Brisbane, QLD, ARN M

Michael Fitzgerald; NSW, NOVA Entertainment M Pat Carpenter; NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

Amy Lawrie; River 949, QLD, ARN NM

Kira Colledge, River 949, Ipswich, QLD, ARN NM

Leigh Irwin; Hot Tomato, NSW, ARN NM

Mia Garthon; 91.9 SEA FM & 92.7 MIX FM, QLD, Great Southern Land Media NM Tammy Bagrie; Hit 104.7 / Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM

MOST CREATIVE SALES SOLUTION

Archibold by Aland; Lauren Montgomery, Alice Worthy, Star 104.5, Central Coast, NSW, NOVA Entertainment

Cabot’s Sizzling Deck; Gabriella Karipidis, Sophie Hudson, Aaron Joseph, VIC, SCA

Hit 104.7 Skyfire Gin; Hit 104.7 Team; Hit 104.7, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA

Lyndal & Crammy’s Ride On Race; Drive with Lyndal & Crammy, 96.5 Wave FM, Wollongong, NSW, ARN

Menulog; CREATE, NOVA Entertainment, Pyrmont, NSW, NOVA Entertainment

The Nissan 1% Sale; James Thwaites, Matt Lipiarski, 3CS and Mixx FM, Colac, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters

Show Us Your Colours; The Christian O’Connell Show, Gold 104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN

Will & Woody’s Can You Hear It? Live!; Will McMahon, Woody Whitelaw, Promotions, Sydney Agency Sales, Campaign Design & Delivery, KIIS Network, Melbourne, VIC, ARN

Zooper Dooper Mission Space Freeze; Cam Busby, Sophie Hudson, Aaron Joseph, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (METRO & NON-METRO)

Annette George; 101.7 WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Josh O’Loughlin; Hit Network, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

Kerry Gregory; Will & Woody, KIIS Network, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M

Krystal Sanders; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Tarlia Hill; Mix102.3, Adelaide, SA, ARN M

Amelia Cutmore; HIT and TRIPLE M Darling Downs, Toowoomba, QLD, SCA NM

Ben Lemberg; River 949, Ipswich, QLD, ARN NM

Brittany Gray; i98FM, Wollongong, NSW, WIN Network NM

Lauren Montgomery; Star 104.5, Central Coast, NSW, NOVA Entertainment NM Zak Davies; Hit 104.7 / Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM

MOST CREATIVE STATION PROMOTION (METRO & NON METRO)

92.9 Triple M’s Drive Thru Santa; 92.9 Triple M Content Team, Perth, WA, SCA M Cash Cock; The Kyle & Jackie O Show, KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN M

Fifi, Fev & Nick’s Car Lotto; Fifi, Fev & Nick, 101.9 Fox, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

Fifi, Fev & Nick’s – Boxy’s Big Night – Viva Box Vegas; Fifi, Fev & Nick, 101.9 Fox, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M Golden Holden; The Christian O’Connell Show, Gold 104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M

Jimmy & Nath’s Left Lieutenants; Jimmy & Nath, The Hit Network, Sydney, NSW, SCA M

Will & Woody Trapped; Will & Woody, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M

1029 Hot Tomato’s $60k No Say Wedding!; 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD,ARN NM

7hofm’s School Of The Year; 7hofm Content And Promotions Teams, 101.7 7HOFM, Hobart, TAS, ARN NM

Allan & Carly’s Exmouth Eclipse Trip; Allan & Carly, Hit WA, SCA NM

Hostage Hungry Jacks Sign; Power100, Townsville, QLD, ARN NM

Lyndal & Crammy’s Origin or Bust; Lyndal & Crammy, 96.5 Wave FM, Wollongong, NSW, ARN NM

Lyndal & Crammy present Taylor Thrift; Lyndal & Crammy, 96.5 Wave FM, Wollongong, NSW, ARN NM

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

ARN Marketing Team; ARN Marketing Team, Sydney, NSW, ARN

NOVA Marketing: NOVA Entertainment, National, NSW, NOVA Entertainment

SCA Marketing; SCA Marketing, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

i98’s The Sounds That Shape Us; i98FM, Wollongong, NSW, WIN Network

Smooth FM – Together in Music; Smooth FM, NOVA Marketing, NSW, NOVA Entertainment Triple M Sydney Mick & MG in the Morning; SCA Marketing Team, Sydney, NSW, SCA 10 Years of Kyle & Jackie O; KIIS1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN

PODCASTS & DIGITAL

PODCAST HOST/S OF THE YEAR

Amanda Keller; Double A Chattery, Sydney, NSW, ARN

Amelia Oberhardt; Secrets We Keep: Shame, Lies and Family, Brisbane, QLD, SCA

Ant Middleton; Head Game, Nova Podcasts, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment Brittany Hockley & Laura Byrne; Life Uncut, ARN / iHeart, Sydney, NSW, ARN

Christian McEwan; The Dragons Den i98FM, NSW, WIN Network

Hamish Blake & Andy Lee; The Hamish & Andy Podcast; LiSTNR, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

BEST PODCAST BY A RADIO SHOW

Elly & Taz; Sunshine Coast, QLD, Great Southern Land Media The Kyle & Jackie O Show, KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN

Neil Mitchell Asks Why?; 9Podcasts, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio

The Reporter: True Stories; 6PR Mornings, 6PR, Perth, WA, Nine Radio

Triple M’s Marty Sheargold Show; Triple M 105.1, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Crime Insiders; Jennifer Goggin, Holly Mitchell, Ed Gooden, Linc Kelly, LiSTNR, NSW, SCA The Hamish & Andy Podcast; Hamish Blake, Andy Lee, LiSTNR, VIC, SCA

Hannah’s Story; 9Podcasts, Queensland, VIC, Nine Radio

It’s A Lot Podcast with Abbie Chatfield; Abbie Chatfield, Lem Zakharia, Oscar Gordon, Amy Code, Julia Toomey, LiSTNR, NSW, SCA

Secrets We Keep: Shame, Lies and Family; Amelia Oberhardt, Ellen Leabeater, Jake Morcom, Nial Fernandes, LiSTNR, QLD, SCA

BEST NEW TALENT – PODCAST

Brittney Saunders, Nova Podcasts, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment Eliza and Liberty Paschke, 9Podcasts, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio

Joey Watson; LiSTNR, Sydney, NSW, SCA

Tony Armstrong, iHeart, Melbourne, VIC, ARN

MOST INNOVATIVE DAB FORMAT

amplifyCBR | Club Lime Radio; Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA iHeartTrivia; iHeartRadio Team, National, NSW, ARN NIGE!; amplifyCBR Team, Canberra, NSW, ARN/SCA

TikTok Trending; iHeartRadio Team, National, NSW, ARN

Triple M Country; SCA DAB+ Team, Triple M Country, Sydney, NSW, SCA

PRODUCTION

BEST RADIO SHOW PRODUCER (METRO & NON-METRO)

Ashleigh Smith; B105, Brisbane, QLD, SCA M

Cornelius Mendez; 4MMM / 104.5 Triple M, Brisbane, QLD, SCA M

Georgie Nichols; Nova Network, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

Lauren Saylor; Smooth Network, Melbourne, VIC, NOVA Entertainment M Liam McGuire; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio, M

Haylee Potts; Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM

Krystal Gordon; Mix 104.9/8 Mix, Darwin, NT, ARN NM

Monique Cremona; 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN NM Rebekah Lambert; 102.3 Triple M, Townsville, QLD, SCA NM

Shelby Brady; Hit WA, SCA NM

BEST PODCAST PRODUCER

Jaben Ryan; The Dragons Den i98FM; Wollongong, NSW, WIN Network

Jay Gasser; iHeart, Sydney, NSW, ARN

Jess Lodge; Hannah’s Story, 9Podcasts, Brisbane, QLD, Nine Radio

Matt Nikolic; LiSTNR, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

Matty White; Road to Paris, 9Podcasts, Brisbane, QLD, Nine Radio

Sam Stove; Cars That Made Australia, 9Podcasts, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

BEST IMAGING PRODUCER (METRO & NON METRO)

Ben Ryan; KIIS Network, Brisbane, QLD, ARN M

Brad Leask; Nova Network, Melbourne, VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

Daniel Ross Pearson; Nova Entertainment, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M David Konsky; Hit Network, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

Digby Gillings; 104.5 Triple M, Brisbane, QLD, SCA M

Dan King; Krock 95.5, Geelong, VIC, Grant Broadcasters, NM

Glen Brearley; 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN NM

Hayes Siilbek; i98FM, Wollongong, NSW, WIN Network NM

Mark ‘Doogie’ Brewer; 102.9 Triple M & Hit 106.9, Newcastle, NSW, SCA NM Matt Innes; Gold Coast, QLD, SCA NM

Troy McInnes; Cairns, QLD, ARN NM

DIGITAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

ARN Creative Production; Sydney, NSW, ARN

Jenna Benson, Brendan Jones, Amanda Keller; WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN

Listnr Newsroom; Sarah Bol, Caitlin Duan, Tricia Mifsud, Chris Spyrou, Melbourne / Sydney, VIC, SCA

Sian Henshaw, Lewis Haskew, Jacob Creech & Sammy Rose; Hit 104.7 / Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA

BEST DIGITAL CONTENT CREATOR

Azzan Schuster; 101.9 The Fox, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

Curtis Figon; Triple M, Sydney, NSW, SCA

Elijah Pangalos; Hit Network, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

Jenna Benson; Sydney, NSW, ARN

Joshua Fox; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN

Marcel Marais; LiSTNR Sport – The Howie Games, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

BEST INNOVATION IN ENGINEERING

LiSTNR One; Adam Butler, Phil Elzerman, Ryland Sandison, Brett Kelly, Sydney, NSW, SCA

Platform AI; SCA Skunkworks Team, Sydney, NSW, SCA

Project Grande – ARN Regional; Brad Hambleton, Greg Hateley, Canberra, ACT, ARN

SEN Stadium & SEN Sync; Ricky D’Amelio, SEN 1116, Melbourne, VIC, Sports Entertainment Network

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – SINGLE (METRO & NON METRO)

AFL ‘Feel It’; Paul Corbett, Chris Gates, Brendan Tacey, SCA, M Dave Benson Caravans; Sean Braithwaite, SCA, M

Fisiocrem; Nikki Price, Jamie Lechner, Nine Radio M

Height 4 Hire – Allan Langer The Musical; Tony Byrne, Andrew Fritsch, SCA M

Lions with Laser Vision; CREATE, Garry Dean, Drew Barrett, NOVA Entertainment, M

Ace Building Co; Chloe Burgess-Jones, David Horspool, SCA NM

New England Shade Sails; Nikki Kenwrick, Joey Moore, Scott Illingworth, Tom Bourne, Super Radio Network NM Outdoor Elegance; Cameron Horn, SCA NM

The Pump House; Selina Hynes, Matt Cancian, Great Southern Land Media NM Xtreme Car Audio; Anthony Badolato, Geoff Bickerton, CADA, ARN N

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – CAMPAIGN (METRO & NON METRO)

AFL ‘Feel It’; Paul Corbett, Chris Gates, Brendan Tacey, MMM / HIT, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

Dorsogna – Good Onya, CREATE, Garry Dean, Drew Barrett, NOVA Entertainment M

Scholastic ‘Pages’; Ryan Andrews, Ray Peters, KIIS Network, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M

Unique Homestyle Foods, CREATE, Darren Russell, Eddie Bye, NOVA Entertainment M

Yellow Couriers – Yelloooooooooooooooo; Tony Byrne, Andrew Fritsch, 4MMM, Brisbane, QLD, SCA M

Avoiding Hackers; Robbie Goodwin, Kelcie Toet, Mark Stevens, TRFM, Traralgon, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters NM Farrago Interiors; Selina Hynes, Matt Cancian, Sunshine Coast, QLD, Great Southern Land Media NM

Grow Up, Be An Adult!; Ben Monaghan, Michael Pritchard, Hit Southwest / 95.7, Bunbury, WA, SCA NM Sleep Clinic; Cassie Aldridge, Mark Stevens, 2AY Albury, ACE Radio Broadcasters NM

Soft Croc; Mike Harvey, ARN NM

TALK, NEWS & SPORT

BRIAN WHITE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM Ben Fordham; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

Clinton Maynard; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

Katie Woolf; Mix 104.9 Darwin, Darwin, NT, ARN

Tara Cassidy; B105 and Triple M Brisbane, Brisbane, QLD, SCA Zac de Silva; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

THE GLENN DANIEL AWARD – BEST NEWS PRESENTER FM (METRO & NON METRO)

Ash Gardner; Nova 100 Melbourne, VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

Heidi Tiltins; Smooth FM Network, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

Maham Kashany; Smooth FM 95.3, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

Matt McDonald; Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN M Patrina Jones; Gold 104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M

Caitlin Unger; Triple M Central Coast, Gosford, NSW, SCA NM

Kate Rice; Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM Lucy Rees; 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN NM Rod McLeod; Triple M Gold, Gold Coast, QLD, SCA NM

Toni Thompson; River 949, Ipswich, QLD, ARN NM

BEST NEWS PRESENTER AM (METRO & NON METRO)

Amy Drew; SEN, Brisbane, QLD, Sports Entertainment Network M

David Armstrong; 3AW, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio M

Gail Watson; 3AW, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio M

Mel Usher; FIVEAA, Adelaide, SA, NOVA Entertainment M

Rhiannon Soliman-Marron; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

Daniel McCray; Triple M Darling Downs 864, Toowoomba, QLD, SCA NM

Emma Clark; 3WM, Horsham, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters NM

Kris Seabert; 3CS, Colac, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters NM Sheree Coleman; Triple M Wagga Wagga, NSW, SCA NM

BEST NEWS EVENT COVERAGE

Alice Springs Chaos; Katie Woolf, Krystal Gordon, MIX 104.9, Darwin, NT, ARN

Bondi Attacks; Ben Fordham, Mark Levy, Will Bottom, 2GB Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy; David Dollin, Dan Flegg, Hamish Finlay, Isabel Everett, Tanya Wilks, Steve Grahame, Jerre Succar, Triple M

Newcastle, NSW, SCA

Sydney Car Pursuit; Ray Hadley, 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

Tropical Cyclone Kirrily; Townsville’s 102.3 Triple M, Townsville, QLD, SCA Westfield Bondi Attack; ARN News, Sydney, NSW, ARN

BEST LOCAL NEWS TEAM – COUNTRY

92.5 MMM Gold / 90.9 Sea FM; Rod McLeod, Rosie O’Brien, Courtney Thomas, Gold Coast, Gold Coast, QLD, SCA

i98 News Team; Emma Smith, Ashleigh Wright, Renee Criddle, i98FM, Wollongong, NSW, WIN Network Triple M Newcastle; David Dollin, Dan Flegg, Saskia Channing, Triple M Newcastle, NSW, SCA

WA Local News – South West; Adam Hemmings, Paige Busher, Ashleigh Ramos, Breanna Redhead, Hit 95.7 Bunbury, WA, SCA

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PRESENTER

Ben Fordham; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

Chris O’Keefe; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

Neil Mitchell; 3AW, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio

Ray Hadley; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio Katie Woolf; Mix 104.9, Darwin, NT, ARN BEST SPORTS PRESENTER (METRO & NON-METRO)

Anthony Hudson; 3AW, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio M

Ben ‘Dobbo’ Dobbin; 4MMM / 104.5 Triple M Brisbane, Brisbane, QLD, SCA M

David Morrow; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

Gerard Whateley; SEN 1116am, Melbourne, VIC, Sports Entertainment Network M

Mark Levy; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

Shane McInnes; 3AW, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio M

Adam Jansen; Raiders On Mix, Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM

Annabelle Brett; Triple M Townsville, Townsville, QLD, SCA NM

Chris Coleman; Raiders On Mix, Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA NM

Elliott Lovejoy; Triple M Townsville, Townsville, QLD, SCA NM

Gus MacLeod; 2AY, Albury, NSW, ACE Radio Broadcasters NM

BEST SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE (METRO & NON-METRO)

2023 AFL Grand Final; Joel Brooks, Gerard Whateley, Kane Cornes, Gerard Healy, SEN 1116am, Melbourne, VIC, Sports Entertainment

Network M

2023 NRL Grand Final – “Panthers Miracle Comeback”; The Continuous Call Team, Ray Hadley, Mark Levy, Darryl Brohman, Mark Riddell, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

FIFA Women’s World Cup; Ben Palmer, Jordan Kounelis, SEN 1116am, Melbourne, VIC, Sports Entertainment Network M

Triple M NRL Live In Las Vegas; Dan Ginnane, Ben Dobbin, James Graham, Wade Graham, Andrew Renfrew, Charlie White, Triple M 104.9, Sydney, NSW, SCA M

Triple M Rocks Footy – 2023 AFL Grand Final; Triple M Footy AFL team, Melbourne, VIC, SCA M

2023 AFL Grand Final; K rock Football Commentary Team, K rock 95.5, Geelong, VIC, Grant Broadcasters, NM

Raiders On Mix | Inaugural Canberra Raiders NRLW Match; Chris Coleman, Phil Small, Adam Jansen, Nick Risteski & Sammy Rose, Mix 106.7, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA, NM

Raiders On Mix | Jack Wighton Game; Chris Coleman, Phil Small, Adam Jansen, Nick Risteski & Sammy Rose, Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA, NM

Triple M Newcastle NRL – Knights v Raiders Semi Final; Jim Callinan, Michael Hagan, Marc Glanville, Andrew Ryan, Jeremy Ryan, Triple M Newcastle, Newcastle, NSW, SCA NM

BEST DOCUMENTARY – AUDIO

Bondi Junction Attacks; 2GB Sydney, 2GB Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

Hannah’s Story; 9Podcasts Team; 9Podcasts, Brisbane, QLD, Nine Radio

Pricey’s Final Tour of Duty in PNG; Townsville’s 102.3 Triple M, Townsville’s 102.3 Triple M, Townsville, QLD, SCA

Secrets We Keep: Nest of Traitors; Joey Watson, Jake Morcom, Ellen Leabeater, Nial Fernandes, Clair Weaver, LiSTNR SCA

Secrets We Keep: Shame, Lies and Family; Amelia Oberhardt, Ellen Leabeater, Jake Morcom, Nial Fernandes, LISTNR SCA

BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN (METRO, PROVINCIAL, COUNTRY)

ACTIV; CREATE, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie’s Backyard Cricket; ; Ryan Fitzgerald, Michael Wipfli, Kate Ritchie, Nova 96.9, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

FIVEAA Radiothon; The FIVEAA Product Team, FIVEAA, Adelaide, SA, NOVA Entertainment M

Gifts For Kids; The Christian O’Connell Show, Gold 104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN M P!nk meets Lillian; B105 Brisbane, Brisbane, QLD, SCA M

150 FREE ROOMS; Star 102.7 & 4CA Promotions and Content Team, Cairns, QLD, ARN P

Galey to the Rescue – Working it for Wellsy; Paul Gale, Emily Jade O’Keeffe, 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN P Give Me 5; Mix 106.3 Team, Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA P i98FM Illawarra Convoy; i98FM Illawarra Convoy Team, i98FM, Wollongong, NSW, WIN Network P Pack the Bus; Mix 106.3 Team, Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA P

A Better Christmas; Keely, Basso, Hannah, Chris, Jenny, Mal, 2MG & Real FM, Mudgee, NSW, Super Radio Network C

Christmas by the Lake; 3CS & Mixx FM Team, 3CS and Mixx FM Colac, Colac, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

Halloween – Lion’s Club Wangaratta; Owen Godenzi, Tyson Witham, Edge FM Wangaratta, Wangaratta, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

RAAF to Robbo; Daniel Hilliard, Leisha Brodyk, Mix 104.9FM, Darwin, NT, ARN C Share On Eyre; Mr Darren Allard, Magic 899, Port Lincoln, SA, ARN C

BEST TALK PRESENTER (METRO & NON-METRO)

Ben Fordham; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

Chris O’Keefe; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

Neil Mitchell; 3AW, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio M Ray Hadley; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio M

Tom Elliott; 3AW, Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio M

Aaron Stevens; 4RO, Rockhampton, QLD, ARN NM

Graeme Day; 2ST, Bowral, NSW, ARN NM

Katie Woolf; Mix 104.9, Darwin, NT, ARN NM

Michael Moffett; Triple M Coffs Coast, Coffs Harbour, NSW, SCA NM Tom Canfell; 4RO, Rockhampton, QLD, ARN NM

MUSIC

BEST MUSIC FEATURE

10 From 40; “Ugly” Phil O’Neil, Samantha Clarke, WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN

Aus Music Month; Samantha Clarke, Brett Nossiter, iHeartRadio, Sydney, NSW, ARN

Jessica Mauboy’s Love Song Dedications; Mitch Churi, Grace Garde, KIIS Network, Sydney, NSW, ARN

The Police Diaries; Shayne Brian, LAFM/7SD, Launceston, Tas, ARN

Smallzy On Tour with Taylor Swift Live from the MCG; Kent ‘Smallzy’ Small, Zach La Cava, Nova Network, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment

Tay Tay All Day; Fox Content, 2DayFM Content, THE FOX & 2DAYFM, Sydney, NSW, SCA

Taylor Swift Triple M Versions; Andrew Very, David Konsky, Kalun Townsend, Triple M Network, Sydney, NSW, SCA

THE GUDINSKI – AUSTRALIAN MUSIC CHAMPION

Brett ‘Nozz’ Nossiter, iHeartAustralia, Sydney, NSW, ARN

Great Ocean Odes; Chris Holland, Krock 95.5, Geelong, VIC, Grant Broadcasters

The Maddy Rowe Aus Music Show; Maddy Rowe, Jodie Williams, David Lennon, Brisbane, QLD, NOVA Entertainment,

Triple M Homegrown with Matty O; Matthew O’Gorman; Kalun Townsend; Andrew Very; Shaun Gough; Julia Di Gregorio, Triple M

Melbourne, VIC, SCA

MUSIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Brad McNicol; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN Dan Hill; B105; Brisbane, QLD, SCA

Gemma Maddox; Club Lime Radio, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA Jake Powell; CADA, Marsfield, NSW, ARN

Kiri Martin; The FOX, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

Scott Baker-Smith; Nova Network, Melbourne, VIC, NOVA Entertainment,

Simon Dawson; 1029 Hot Tomato, Gold Coast, QLD, ARN

SPECIAL

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD

Diversity & Inclusion at SCA; SCA, National, NSW

Everyone Belongs; ARN, Sydney, NSW,

Sound Future: NOVA Entertainment, Sydney, NSW

Radio Internship Program; Nine Radio, NSW