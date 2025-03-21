MediaNewsletter

10’s Late News To Host Federal Budget Special Edition Bulletin

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

10’s Late News will air a special edition bulletin on Tuesday, 25 March, from 10pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play, providing extensive coverage and expert analysis of the 2025 Australian Federal Budget.

As Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers one of the most anticipated budgets in recent years, host Ursula Heger will bring viewers breaking news, updates, and in-depth reporting on what the budget means for everyday Australians.

Political editor Ashleigh Raper and national affairs editor Hugh Riminton will be at Parliament House in Canberra, offering a detailed breakdown of the budget, expert commentary, and insights from both Jim Chalmers and Shadow Treasurer, Angus Taylor.

With cost-of-living pressures continuing to weigh heavily on Australian households, 10’s News will examine what the government’s economic decisions mean for individuals, families, and businesses, as well as the impact of the budget’s key policies.

As we move closer to the next federal election, the budget is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the nation as Australians prepare to head to the polls.

With expert insight and unmatched political analysis, 10’s Late News: Federal Budget Special Edition is not to be missed.

Related posts:

  1. AI Deepfake Attack On Dutton Highlights Rising Misinformation Threat On RedNote As Australian Election Looms
  2. “A Bulwark Against Misinformation”: The Crucial Role Of Multicultural Media In The Disinformation War
  3. Paramount+ Constructs Mountain Of Entertainment At Aus GP
  4. Meta’s 2025 Election Plan: Safeguards Boosted, But Is It Enough?
TAGGED: , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Snapchat & Warner Bros. Launch Immersive AR Lens Collection For A Minecraft Movie
ACCC: Grocers Need To Be Transparent On Pricing, Discounts, Loyalty Programs, Retail Media
Liquid Death Unveils ‘Kegs For Pregs’ Campaign
R/GA Celebrates Independence With Film Featuring Founder Bob Greenberg
Register Lost your password?