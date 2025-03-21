10’s Late News To Host Federal Budget Special Edition Bulletin

10’s Late News will air a special edition bulletin on Tuesday, 25 March, from 10pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play, providing extensive coverage and expert analysis of the 2025 Australian Federal Budget.

As Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers one of the most anticipated budgets in recent years, host Ursula Heger will bring viewers breaking news, updates, and in-depth reporting on what the budget means for everyday Australians.

Political editor Ashleigh Raper and national affairs editor Hugh Riminton will be at Parliament House in Canberra, offering a detailed breakdown of the budget, expert commentary, and insights from both Jim Chalmers and Shadow Treasurer, Angus Taylor.

With cost-of-living pressures continuing to weigh heavily on Australian households, 10’s News will examine what the government’s economic decisions mean for individuals, families, and businesses, as well as the impact of the budget’s key policies.

As we move closer to the next federal election, the budget is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the nation as Australians prepare to head to the polls.

With expert insight and unmatched political analysis, 10’s Late News: Federal Budget Special Edition is not to be missed.