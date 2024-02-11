101.9 The Fox and 105.1 Triple M Melbourne Named Official Radio Partners Of 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival

In an epic combination of radio waves and comedic folly, SCA’s 101.9 The Fox and 105.1 Triple M Melbourne today proudly announced their shared official partnership with the 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is one of the world’s biggest comedy events, and in 2024, it’s again preparing to laugh itself silly with a lineup of first-rate domestic and international comedians. Through SCA’s partnership with not one but two of Melbourne’s most loved radio stations, listeners can expect to hear exclusive interviews, bespoke performances and events and win tickets to some of the most sought-after shows in the festival.

The Fox and Triple M Melbourne are home to some of Australia’s funniest humans including Marty Sheargold, Tommy Little, Nick Cody, Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola, Carrie Bickmore, Billy Brownless, James Brayshaw, Dave Hughes, and Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann, who are all bracing themselves for the silliest, wackiest, and downright side-splitting moments from this year’s festival.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on a new relationship with SCA this year. Their energy and enthusiasm for comedy is heartening and it’s really going to help us turn up the dial on laughter,” said Melbourne International Comedy Festival director, Susan Provan AO.

“SCA is delighted to be the official radio partner of the 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Both The Fox and Triple M Melbourne deliver laughs to Melburnians every single day. Now, as the Festival’s official radio partners, our listeners will hear even more jokes and unforgettable moments from Australia’s premier comedy event,” said SCA chief content officer, Dave Cameron.

“This partnership solidifies SCA’s commitment to delivering quality entertainment and supporting the vibrant cultural scene of Melbourne”.

The 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival will take over the streets, venues and bars of Melbourne from 27 March to 21 April 2024, showcasing some of the best international stars, ‘ones to watch’, and all your favourite local comedians.