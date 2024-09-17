10 Feet Tall Appointed Creative Agency For Puopolo

Melbourne-based Italian smallgoods company Puopolo has appointed 10 Feet Tall as the agency of record.

This partnership aims to reimagine the Puopolo brand while honouring its Italian traditions, as the company prepares for a brand refresh and market expansion.

10 Feet Tall will lead the rebranding effort, including rebuilding the brand’s foundations, crafting a new identity, redesigning the brand, and developing a new creative platform that resonates with both long-time enthusiasts and new consumers.

“Puopolo’s commitment to quality and tradition, combined with their vision for growth, aligns perfectly with our philosophy of creativity that means business,” said 10 Feet Tall managing director Joseph Meseha.

“We’re eager to unlock incredible new creative pathways that will not only elevate the Puopolo brand but also drive meaningful business results in an increasingly competitive market,” he added.

“This partnership marks a new chapter for our family business. We’re looking forward to seeing how 10 Feet Tall’s creativity can help us honour the brand’s traditions while appealing to a new generation of food lovers,” said Puopolo marketing manager Jasmine Spiers.