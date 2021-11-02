Conspiracy Theories Abound As Mysterious Bottle Of BBQ Sauce Appears In Rear Of Zuckerberg’s Meta Preso
Facebook is now called Meta after company CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change last week that would see the tech giant’s assets all fall under the one name – including Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus VR and, of course, Facebook. You can read all about it in B&T’s synopsis HERE.
Adopting the usual tech billionaire’s laissez-faire approach to these sorts of things, Zuckerberg unveiled his plans via a video call from what appeared to be his lounge room.
However, eagle-eyed viewers of the announcement appeared to be paying less attention to what was being said and rather to a bottle of BBQ sauce positioned among a number of apparently fake books on the shelf behind the 37-year-old.
The intruding condiment has been revealed as a bottle of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce being very nonchalant and cool in the background of the biggest tech announcement of 2021.
So what gives? Is Zuckerberg a massive fan of Sweet Baby Rays and was giving it a cheeky plug? Or, was there a bigger message in the bottle?
According to the experts, Zuckerberg was using it to reference a speech he made in 2015 when he launched Facebook Live in a presentation which involved him – somewhat strangely – him hosting a BBQ in his backyard. During the preso, Zuckerberg said the word “meat” 13 times in just 32 minutes and constantly name-dropped the Sweet Baby Rays.
Relive the 2015 preso below:
Judging by the social media reaction to the sauce stunt, most people either thought Zuck was moving into the sauce business or had just been rather lazy tidying up around the mansion. Check out some of the reactions below:
