Zitcha Nabs Former News Corp Execs Kate Marshall & Genevieve Cleaver

Following global growth, Zitcha has bolstered its customer success team, appointing former News Corp executives Kate Marshall and Genevieve Cleaver to newly created senior roles.

With the continued boom in retail media networks around the world, Zitcha, a leading global retail media platform that has the largest market share in Australia and New Zealand, is investing to ensure its retailer and brand advertising partners maximise the platform’s full suite of capabilities while realising their go-to-market and strategic goals.

“Customer success is about anticipating challenges and proactively delivering solutions to boost customer satisfaction and retention. This not only enhances revenue and loyalty, but also ensures our clients derive maximum value from our platform. Investing in customer success is essential for Zitcha to continue leading the retail media industry, and we are delighted to welcome both Kate and Genevieve to our rapidly growing team,” said Nick Hinsley, chief revenue officer at Zitcha.

Kate Marshall joins as customer success director, with a remit to oversee Zitcha’s portfolio of clients across international markets, including the US, Canada, UK, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Most recently, she was a digital director at News Corp; she has extensive experience in eCommerce, with more than five years at Amazon, where she worked with Amazon teams around the world to bring best-in-class marketing tools to its customers.

“Zitcha is a global retail media player, and as we continue to attract more partners to the platform, I look forward to working alongside them to drive even greater effectiveness and efficiencies for their marketing investment,” said Marshall.

Genevieve Cleaver has been appointed as customer success lead for Zitcha across APAC. She joins from News Corp, where she was digital client growth and capability manager. She also spent more than four years at global media agency Wavemaker in various performance media positions.

“In Australia and New Zealand, Zitcha has already established a market leading presence. The wider Southeast Asia market presents exciting new opportunities for retail media and I can’t wait to support our customers as they embark on and expand their retail media journeys,” said Cleaver.

The new hires, both of which are based in Sydney, follows Zitcha’s recent appointment by the retail media arm of Australia’s leading drinks and hospitality business, MixIn by Endeavour, to facilitate its off-site media across Meta’s Managed Partner Ads (MPA). In May, Zitcha also announced Josh Forsyth has joined as APAC sales lead.