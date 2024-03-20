YouTube’s Darling MrBeast Signs Deal With Amazon Prime For Reality Competition Show

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



MrBeast and Amazon MGM Studios have announced a new reality competition series ‘Beast Games’.

The new show will premiere on Prime Video and is set to become the biggest reality competition series, where 1000 contestants will compete for a $5 million prize.

Beast Games, which is based on Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast’s already successful YouTube show, is set to become the biggest reality competition series with 1000 contestants competing for a $5 million cash prize—the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” said MrBeast, who will serve as host and executive producer. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Beast Games will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios agreed, adding “When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever. We’d like to thank Aaron DeBevoise, Nic Paul, and the Spotter team for the introduction and kickstarting this journey for us.”




