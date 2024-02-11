Yoplait Unveils New Brand Platform Via AJF Partnership
Yoplait has launched a new brand platform championing play for the young at heart.
Created by AJF Partnership, the new platform positions Yoplait as a joyful brand for the whole family that brings little moments of joy into the everyday.
Serving as a reminder to enjoy the little things in life, the new platform is launching with a 30 second hero ad built around the distinctive Bill Withers’ song, ‘Lovely Day’.
Yoplait marketing manager, Niamh Farrell said, “Yoplait has been a staple in Australian fridges since 1982 and has continued to build trust in its name and quality over this time.
“We hope long-time Yoplait fans love seeing our brand evolve as we launch our first major campaign for Yoplait in almost three years.
“The campaign focuses on celebrating the joyful nature of our products and their wide appeal across all demographics.
“We think that ‘Yoplait Your Day’ is a fantastic way to spread the joy of the brand to more households across Australia, and we are excited for the opportunities it is going to create for Yoplait going forward.”
AJF Partnership ECD, Scott Walker said, “Being challenged to bring more joy into the everyday is always a great brief. And bringing play into adult lives where it has been largely lost is also a worthy cause.
“It’s often the little joyous moments in life that can make a difference to your whole day, and Yoplait is like opening a tub of joy so, poignantly, we had fun bringing that to life.
“It is always exciting to create work with such a truly iconic song at its heart. There are few songs as full of joy as the work of Bill Withers.”
The campaign launches this week around Australia, initially across TV, cinema, digital, social and OOH and aims to reach an audience of 4.3 million families across the country.
Campaign credits
• Client: Bega Group
• Matt Gray: General Manager Marketing
• Anne Dowsley: Head of Yoghurt and Culinary, Marketing
• Niamh Farrell: Marketing Manager Yoplait
• Nicole Alifragis: Brand Manager – Yoplait
● Creative Agency: AJF Partnership
● Media: Starcom
● Production Company: Collider
● Director: Jack Naylor
● Music: Chris Chalmers
● Music Supervision, Rights, Licensing and Music Production: Charmed I’m Sure
● Composer: Craig Wilson
● Sound Design: Rumble Studios
● Post: Arc Edit, Studio Pancho
