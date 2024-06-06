Yahoo Australia Appoints Maddie Basso As Head of Commercial

Yahoo has appointed Maddie Basso to the newly created role of Head of Commercial for Australia.

Lead image: Maddie Basso, head of commercial, Yahoo Australia

At Yahoo, Basso will drive the company’s overall commercial strategy across partners, resellers and operations in the Australian market. Leading a team of 15, her primary focus will be enhancing growth in Yahoo’s joint business partnerships with agencies and advertisers. Basso joined Yahoo after seven years at Captify, where she relocated from the UK to Australia to launch the company’s first APAC office and serve as head of sales.

“Maddie is an incredibly strong leader with a natural warmth that has helped her build and maintain deep relationships across our local industry from a standing start just a few years ago. Not only is she a fantastic business brain who will help our partners achieve their goals, she’s also a strong people leader who is going to add a lot of value to our team. We’re all incredibly excited to have Maddie on our team,” said Andrew Gilbert, director of commercial and platforms at Yahoo.

“I’m over the moon to be joining the exceptional team at Yahoo. Not only do they have so many best-in-class tools for advertisers, they’ve also cultivated an exceptional culture that is the envy of so many businesses in the industry. I’m eager to help brands and agencies master this cutting edge tech in channels like CTV and retail media and as they look to navigate the ever-changing media landscape with confidence,” added Basso.

Yahoo has also grown its ad sales strategy and solutions teams in recent weeks with several new hires, including Christian Shead in business partnerships, Declan Dowd in platform solutions, and Francesca Tichon in strategy.