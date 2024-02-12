X Announces New Sports Betting Partnership, Just In Time For The Super Bowl

X, formerly Twitter, and BetMGM have announced a new sports betting partnership that will see the online bookmaker and “iGaming operator” become the social media platform’s exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner, just in time for the Super Bowl.

The partnership, touted as the “first-of-its-kind” will integrate BetMGM’s odds and branding into X, with each game linking to BetMGM’s website and app.

X users in the United States will be able to explore BetMGM’s latest betting odds on professional American football, with each of the major professional and college sports expected to follow in the coming weeks.

The odds interface, according to the companies “provides an easy clickthrough for each game to BetMGM’s app or website”, creating a “seamless” user experience. The integration will continue to evolve and grow in its functionality over the coming months.

Ahead of the Big Game this Sunday, we’re excited to announce an EXCLUSIVE Sports Betting Partnership between @X and #BetMGM The first-of-its-kind partnership between a premier social media brand and a sports betting operator will integrate BetMGM’s odds and branding into X,… pic.twitter.com/8q4WUglZfW — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 9, 2024

“X is the centre of the sports world’s conversation 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Being directly accessible within that forum is an unprecedented opportunity to expand our reach to a passionate and engaged audience. We look forward to adding intel and content that enhances the platform’s interaction around sports.”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said, “Sports never sleep on X and now with our strategic partnership with BetMGM, fans are practically in the front row. We’re bringing sports fans on X even closer to the action so they can cheer, and now bet, on their favorite teams.”

BetMGM said that while it continues to “expand into new markets, responsible gaming remains a key focus” by integrating “GameSense” which gives “players information on how different forms of gambling work along with a few basic principles”.

The news marks another big change in Musk’s vision for X. Freed of advertising revenue, by making harebrained statements and alienating advertisers, Musk has sought to make X an “everything app” with different services available to users including payment processing, video calling and more.