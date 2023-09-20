WPP Launches ‘Screaming Creativity’ Podcast Series Hosted By Rob Reilly

WPP Launches ‘Screaming Creativity’ Podcast Series Hosted By Rob Reilly
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    WPP today announces the launch of a new video podcast series hosted by WPP’s chief creative officer, Rob Reilly.

    Titled Screaming Creativity, the podcast will inform, entertain and inspire listeners through frank conversations on creativity in all its forms. Season one of Screaming Creativity will premiere on all leading podcast platforms on September 19th. In each episode, Rob Reilly will be joined by influential leaders from across the creative industries to engage in thoughtful, candid conversations.

    Screaming Creativity will cover a range of topics, including the creative journeys of guests, breakthrough career moments, the impact of technology on creativity, the ever-evolving industry landscape and much more. As a driving force behind some of the most iconic campaigns in the advertising industry, Rob Reilly brings a wealth of experience and an unmatched passion for creative excellence to Screaming Creativity.

    Rob Reilly, chief creative officer of WPP, said: “My entire creative philosophy is built on ideas landing loudly in culture and spreading like crazy. This first season will mainly focus on industry leaders and rising stars, but will also include the occasional surprise guest from the entertainment world. It should be a fun listen for the audience.”

    Guests will include: Manuel Arroyo, chief marketing officer of The Coca-Cola Company; Fernando Machado, chief marketing officer of NotCo; Microsoft chief brand officer Kathleen Hall; Marlon Wayans, actor, producer, writer and comedian; and others.

    Screaming Creativity is produced by WPP and Hogarth and edited by BCW, with artwork and branding by Ogilvy. The series was recorded at Spotify’s studios in Manhattan.




    Rob Reilly WPP

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
