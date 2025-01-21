Woolworths & BIG W Launch Exclusive Minecraft Collectible

Woolworths and BIG W have partnered with the legendary world of Minecraft to unleash a new physical collectible, Minecraft CubeezTM for Australian customers to experience from later this month.

The launch of the retail partnership from January 29th comes as Minecraft’s popularity continues to grow since its introduction into Australian schools for STEM-based learning, expansion into new gaming platforms and the anticipation of a blockbuster movie set to be released in April 2025.

Customers will be able to collect a Minecraft CubeezTM free with every $30 they spend in a single eligible transaction in-store or online at Woolworths Supermarkets, BIG W, MILKRUN and select Woolworths Metro stores (excluding BIG W Market and Everyday Market).

Each pack contains one buildable cardboard block with 40 unique Cubeez to collect. Customers can build characters like Steve and Alex, creatures like creeper and Enderman, and iconic blocks such as the crafting table and diamond ore. Made from FSC certified recycled paper, Cubeez are 100% kerbside recyclable in Australia.

“Minecraft CubeezTM has been designed in a fun and interactive way for families to unleash their creativity,” said chief marketing officer for Woolworths Group, Andrew Hicks.

“Blending digital inspiration and interactive play, the program promises to deliver an opportunity for avid Minecraft players and new fans alike to build their own Minecraft adventures, block by block in real life.

“We’re pleased once again to be making it easier for customers when they shop in-store or online to collect a Cubeez for free with every $30 spent in an eligible shop, with the collectibles program available in both Woolworths Supermarkets and BIG W”.

“We are thrilled to partner with Woolworths and BIG W, to bring this exciting retail partnership, Minecraft CubeezTM to our Australian fans. This collaboration is a testament to the enduring popularity of Minecraft and its ability to inspire creativity and imagination both on and off the screen,” said Federico San Martin, senior director of Minecraft Consumer Products.

BIG W has seen a 60% increase in sales year-on-year across a range of Minecraft toys, stationery, clothing, books, and homewares.

A special collector case will also be available in store and online at Woolworths Supermarkets, Metro and BIG W for $10.