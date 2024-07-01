Woolworths Backs Olympians Of Tomorrow With $1 Million In Grants

With the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games just around the corner, Woolworths has announced $1 million in grants to Australian grassroots clubs as part of the Woolworths Sports Grants initiative that aims to nurture upcoming sporting talent across the country.

The retailer hopes to build on its sponsorship of the 2016 Rio and 2021 Tokyo teams by once again becoming the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams’ Official Fresh Food Partner in 2024.

As part of the partnership, every qualifying Aussie athlete will be given a $1000 Woolworths e-gift card to be donated to a grassroots club of their choosing. Close to 700 Australian athletes are set to compete in the games in Paris this year, meaning that grants for community sports will amount to around $700,000. An additional $300,000 will also be provided to Woolworths stores nationwide to be donated to local sports clubs in their area.

Chosen clubs will be able to use the grants to restock the canteen, put on a fundraising bbq or help with critical needs that will allow it to continue to support young athletes and future Olympic champions.

Woolworths Group Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks said that it is a privilege for Woolworths to get behind Australian athletes in their quest for gold at the Olympics and Paralympics Games in Paris this year. “In addition to supporting our athletes, we’re proud to extend our partnership to benefit local community and grassroots sports across the country through our Woolworths Sports Grants. There are so many different sports, so this is a great opportunity to put the funds in the hands of our athletes to decide how they want to give back to their local communities to help support our next generation of Aussie champions”.

The Australian Olympic Committee expressed their gratitude for the “generous initiative”. “Not only are they supporting the dreams of Australian Olympic athletes to get to Paris, they have recognised the critical importance of nurturing sports’ grassroots. Our Olympic champions start by having a go and that leads them to a club which fosters their growth, development and love of sport. These grants will help produce a future generation of Australian Olympians”.