Wonderful Evolves Into An Integrated CX Agency

Wonderful is evolving to meet growing client demand, expanding into a full-service customer experience (CX) agency with a comprehensive offering designed to engage customers at every touchpoint.

Founded in 2022 by digital leader Matt Barbelli, the independent agency now integrates technology, data, creativity, and performance.

“Too often, we see businesses operating in complex environments that result in fragmented and disjointed customer experiences. At Wonderful, we go beyond addressing immediate needs by diving deep into understanding the customer and aligning company-wide strategies,” said Barbelli, managing director at Wonderful.

“Our goal is to ignite meaningful business transformation, ensuring customer experience becomes a sustainable, long-term advantage rather than a temporary fix. In an age where artificial intelligence is revolutionising how businesses interact with customers, we are leveraging cutting-edge AI tools and insights to create more personalised, seamless, and scalable experiences.

“The expanded service offering will integrate deeper insights into user behaviour with data and advanced technology, enabling the creation of consistent and connected customer experiences. Services now range across brand and performance marketing, experience design and technology implementation. We see our role as untangling the complexity of the modern customer experience and enabling businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving, technology-driven landscape.”

“As we look ahead, our clients’ needs for integrated, seamless customer interactions continue to grow. This evolution reflects our commitment to meeting those demands by delivering end-to-end solutions – from initial brand awareness through to conversion. Our focus remains on putting the customer at the centre of every strategy,” said Alex Moyse, head of experience at Wonderful.