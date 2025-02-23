MediaNewsletterTechnology

Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Race Heats Up

David Hovenden
David Hovenden
2 Min Read

B&T’s Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award has been open for just under a week and already more than 5000 votes have been cast, with contestants using or their guile, graft and goodwill to garner as many votes for themselves as the can get.

B&T’s Women Leading Tech, presented by Atlassian, was born during Covid and has in the five years since carved out a unique niche in the Australian tech landscape by directly looking to address the gender imbalance evident in the digital future we are coding as we speak. With diversity, equality and inclusion now decidedly out of vogue, thanks to the wisemen of the United States, B&T has driven its stake further into the ground and said screw that!

Highlighting the pioneering women who are making their way against ‘bro culture’ and delivering a far more inclusive future, Women Leading Tech subscribes deeply to the if she can see it, she can be it ethos.

And like all Misfits events, B&T’s Women Leading Tech does not shy away from making sure we find time for having fun. And what can be more entertaining than a popularity contest? And the entrants of the otherwise very serious Women Leading Tech Awards have embraced the fun with gusto.

So with no further ado, don’t forget to cast your vote here, and with just over a further week to go, here’s the leaders board as it currently stands.

  1. Sagorika Sen, GroupM
  2. Zuli Posado, Atlassian
  3. Isabel Tseng, oOh!media
  4. Lily Serna, Atlassian
  5. Medha Mishra, PaperCut Software
  6. Roisin McErlain, SafetyCulture
  7. Cicely Finamore, SafetyCulture
  8. Hayley Monteiro, Omnicom Media Group Australia
  9. Alex Kemp, Canva
  10. Camilla Edwards, SafetyCulture

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Voting Open For The Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award!
  2. Women Dominate The Leader Board In B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Voting
  3. Nine’s Suzie Cardwell Named New IAB Chair
  4. MiQ Hires Ex-Oracle Advertising’s Addy Cutts As Commercial Director For Southeast Asia
TAGGED: , ,
David Hovenden
By David Hovenden
Follow:
David Hovenden is one of the co-founders of The Misfits Media Company and is B&T's editor-in-chief. He has been writing about advertising, marketing and media for more than 15 years. At the same time, he has also written for B&T's sister publication Travel Weekly on all matters travel related. Through this publication he can claim to have stepped foot on every continent in the world (now claimed to be eight, if you accept NZ is its own continent). He has also covered the business of law when he was editor-in-chief and publisher of Lawyer Weekly. Human Resources when he worked for that eponymously named title and a plethora of business and technology publications including, but not limited to PC Week, Australian Personal Computer, Web Week, Internet World, Factory Equipment News, Architecture Today and Building Product News. In his spare time David enjoys fishing, kayaking, fine dining and spending time with his family.

Latest News

Clemenger BBDO Swallows CHEP, Traffik, Dani Bassil Exits
TV Ratings (23/02/2025): MAFS Smashes Sunday Ratings, Supercars Start Strong But Run Out Of Steam
Honda Unveils Inspiring Campaign Featuring Footage Of Late F1 Racing Legend Ayrton Senna & Max Verstappen
Nick Keenan, Starcom's former CEO.
2025 – The Great Marketplace Arms Race
Register Lost your password?