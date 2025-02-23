Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Race Heats Up

B&T’s Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award has been open for just under a week and already more than 5000 votes have been cast, with contestants using or their guile, graft and goodwill to garner as many votes for themselves as the can get.

B&T’s Women Leading Tech, presented by Atlassian, was born during Covid and has in the five years since carved out a unique niche in the Australian tech landscape by directly looking to address the gender imbalance evident in the digital future we are coding as we speak. With diversity, equality and inclusion now decidedly out of vogue, thanks to the wisemen of the United States, B&T has driven its stake further into the ground and said screw that!

Highlighting the pioneering women who are making their way against ‘bro culture’ and delivering a far more inclusive future, Women Leading Tech subscribes deeply to the if she can see it, she can be it ethos.

And like all Misfits events, B&T’s Women Leading Tech does not shy away from making sure we find time for having fun. And what can be more entertaining than a popularity contest? And the entrants of the otherwise very serious Women Leading Tech Awards have embraced the fun with gusto.

So with no further ado, don’t forget to cast your vote here, and with just over a further week to go, here’s the leaders board as it currently stands.