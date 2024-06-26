‘We’ve Seen A Huge Rise In Young People Impacted By Domestic And Sexual Violence’ – Why You Should Support Unltd’s Adland Bailout

Domestic and sexual violence is leading to family breakdowns, and putting a strain on the vital support services that help young people deal with homelessness, the justice system and mental health issues. B&T caught up with Youth Off The Streets to find out more.

Young people are increasingly being let down in the ‘Lucky Country’. Although a lot has been written about the shocking rise in domestic violence against women – which increased by 30 per cent in 2023 – much less is known about the impact of family breakdowns on children and young adults.

Fatina Elabd has seen this tragic situation unfold first hand. She is the team leader of engagement and support at Youth Off The Streets – a self-funded not-for-profit youth organisation that provides support and safe spaces for vulnerable young people to help them build a positive future.

“One of the biggest things that we’re seeing across the entire organisation is young people being impacted by domestic and sexual violence, which is resulting in family breakdowns, alcohol consumption, drug usage and things like that. It also results in a rise in youth homelessness,” she told B&T on eve of the Adland Bail Out fundraiser that aims to raise money for her organisation and others.”

“There has been a definite increase in domestic violence rates at the moment. I think a lot of it might come down to the economy and the cost of living crisis putting pressure on people in the community.”

Youth of The Streets helps young people in crisis by helping them find housing, food, clothing, access to education and employment. It also provides support for young people who are caught up in the youth justice system.

The not-for-profit, which was founded by Father Chris Riley 30 years ago, also runs capacity building and early intervention programmes to help guide young people onto a more stable, secure and positive path.

An example that Elabd recalls is a teenage boy, desperate to support his struggling mother, stealing a car to make money quickly.

“If he had reached out for support, we could have directed him to family support services that would have helped his mum and also helped him out with food produce, which is something that we do.”

Elabd said that early intervention can play a vital role in helping keep youth off the streets, but it requires donor funding.

The organisation has been self-funding its youth justice response since late 2023, which is unsustainable. If support doesn’t come soon, the service will be reduced, which could impact more than 1,100 children and young people who will not be able to receive the specialist services they need to address their challenges.

How you can help

On Thursday 27 June, more than 100 senior executives from the media, marketing, tech and creative sectors – including B&T’s Arvind Hickman – will spend a night in prison as part of Unltd’s Adland Bailout. They aim to raise awareness and money to help break the cycle of youth incarceration. The inmates require a $1,250 bail to be released and are currently well short of the overall target of $150,000.

To help Youth Off The Streets and other youth support services, visit the Unltd Adland Bailout portal, search for an inmate, and donate generously. You can also make a general donation on the portal, or a direct donation to Youth Off The Streets by visiting the organisation’s website.

Need more convincing?

Consider the story of Kinahoi (pictured below). Growing up, Kinahoi had difficulty reading and writing. Studying wasn’t “one of his strong suits” and he never truly engaged with learning.

He got kicked out of his Catholic high school and transferred to a public school in his local area.

“I wasn’t interested in school – I really only went to earn money from drugs,” he said.

Kinahoi was one of 11 children and his parents struggled to support the family financially.

Kinahoi’s parents separated when he was a young teen, and he started hanging out on the streets and getting into trouble with the police.

His mum had moved overseas to be with her family and he found it hard to cope.

“We didn’t have many options, so it led me down a troubled path,” he explains. “I’d get charged with smaller things here and there – until I ended up in juvie.”

‘They provided a safe space’

Kinahoi spent several years in and out of the juvenile justice system until he met a youth worker at Youth Off The Streets.

“Everything had gone downhill so to get through, I just stopped caring,” he said. “I felt no remorse and my behaviour reflected that – I felt like to survive, I had to fight and I didn’t care who it affected.”

“Youth Off The Streets would cook BBQs, give us food and chat about life,” he reflects. They provided a safe place to gather. If we showed up drunk or high, they’d let us sleep there until we were better. They’d listen to us and try to get us to think about our life choices.”

Kinahoi spent time in adult detention until his final release at the age of 18. Once released, it took him another seven years and a personal tragedy to turn his life around.

It seemed like the cycle would never end, until the death of his sister changed his perspective.

“It opened my eyes,” he said. “My sister had always wanted me to be a dad and positive role model for my son and encouraged me to be in his life. When she died, it made me realise that life is too short and if I don’t make changes, I’ll end up dead too.”

Kinahoi, with the support of Youth Off Our Streets began to turn his life around, started a t-shirt printing business – 88 Custom – and pursued custody of his son.

Since then, his business has expanded, and he now advises other young people struggling in life.