Western Sydney Airport Invites OOH Players To Provide Internal & External Digital Ads

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) is inviting out-of-home (OOH) advertising organisations to register their interest to provide internal and external digital advertising at Sydney’s new airport.

WSI CEO Simon Hickey said this is an exciting opportunity for out-of-home (OOH) digital advertising organisations who have the knowledge, expertise, and capability to deliver advertising solutions for an international 24-hour airport.

“When we open our doors in late 2026, WSI will have capacity for up to 10 million passengers a year. Our passengers will be among the most diverse in the world which presents a unique opportunity for brands to connect with their audiences at every stage of their journey,” said Hickey.

“We’re calling on industry experts to help us deliver a premium, holistic media, and world-leading communication experience for our customers”.

There will be around 80 different digital advertising assets across the airport including large format outdoor digital signage and in-terminal operational and advertising screens delivering high potential passenger engagement.

The announcement follows the update last week that Singapore Airlines will become the first international carrier at WSI.

“This is in addition to a duty-free tender being released to create a spectacular new shopping destination inside the terminal, as well as the completion of an ROI process for car rentals, which has attracted some of the world’s most well-known brands,” he added.

The digital advertising registration of interest process will close on 8 October 2024.

Interested parties who can demonstrate satisfaction of minimum requirements in the ROI may be invited to participate in the future tender process.