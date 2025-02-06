“We’re Bringing Fans Closer To The Action”: Inside We Are Social’s Plans To Give Fans Behind The Scenes Access To All The NRL In Vegas Action

The NRL’s 2025 season opener in Las Vegas is promising to be bigger, bolder, and better than its opening year, and We Are Social is at the forefront of amplifying the event’s social media presence.

With just over three weeks to go, Helene Ioakimidis, group account director at We Are Social, sat down with B&T to unpack how the agency is crafting an immersive, high-energy campaign for Fox League and Kayo, ensuring footy fans back home feel as much a part of the action as those attending in person.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Fox League and Kayo as the NRL makes history in Vegas,” said Ioakimidis. “With Kayo as the only place to watch all four games, we’re bringing fans along for the ride, sending two lucky winners to have the ultimate Sin City experience. To build the hype, we’ve enlisted top talent like Brian Fletcher, Nathan Hindmarsh, Lavender Baj, and Jimmy & Nath to promote the competition on their social channels”.

Once in Vegas, the We Are Social team will host an on-the-ground challenge featuring two influencers going head-to-head, rallying new footy fans and creating epic social content through challenges, giveaways, and meet-ups. “It’s all about capturing the energy of the season opener and making sure Aussie fans feel part of the action, wherever they are,” she added. Expect a mix of engaging social content, interactive challenges, giveaways, and meet-ups that bring the NRL experience to life in the heart of Las Vegas.

Engaging Both Australian and American Audiences

We Are Social is tailoring its content strategy to appeal to both Australian rugby league diehards and new American audiences. “Our focus will be on content made for social media that will entertain NRL fans back home by capturing new reasons for footy fans to adopt a new team playing in Vegas, with a mix of interactive social content, daily updates, and recruitment tallies,” explained Ioakimidis.

At the same time, the team will hit US fans – or soon-to-be fans – by showcasing the spectacle of NRL in Vegas with behind-the-scenes moments, all-access coverage, and dynamic content that captures the energy of the games, events, and fan culture.

Additionally, the campaign will lean heavily on real-time, reactive content. “As with any major event, being reactive is key. We’ll be ready to jump on moments in real-time, creating quick-turnaround content that keeps the momentum going and makes fans in Australia feel part of the action,” she explained.

The overarching objective of We Are Social’s campaign is to drive engagement and ultimately reinforce Kayo’s positioning as the ‘home of NRL’. “Our aim is to build excitement and awareness of the opening round of the NRL kicking off over in Vegas, to ensure all footy fans back home in Australia choose Kayo Sports as their way of watching all four games of Rugby League being played,” said Ioakimidis.

Key to fan engagement will be player-driven content and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage. “Player-led content and behind-the-scenes access play a huge role in our content,” Ioakimidis revealed. “With our great relationships with NRL teams & players plus a cast of Fox League talent we can call upon, Kayo’s social channels will provide fans with a view of the hype they can’t get anywhere else.”

Expect everything from BTS teasers and stadium tours to interviews with the game’s biggest names. “We’re bringing fans closer to the action, delivering the kind of insider access that makes them feel part of the experience, no matter where they are.”

Las Vegas itself will also be a key player in We Are Social’s content strategy. “We’ll tap into the ‘Aussies in America’ theme while making the most of Vegas’ iconic locations to fuel engagement,” said Ioakimidis.

“The Strip and its landmarks will be the backdrops for our on-the-ground recruitment challenge, turning the city’s energy into a key part of the content. This is a great opportunity to blend NRL culture with the spectacle of Vegas to create content our audience won’t want to miss.”

The Power of Influencers and Ambassadors

A mix of sports personalities, influencers, and cultural creators will help amplify the campaign. “We’re bringing together a dynamic mix of talent from the worlds of sport and entertainment to amplify the campaign and extend its reach,” Ioakimidis explained.

“Leveraging our deep expertise in influencer marketing, we’ve handpicked ambassadors who will tap into new audiences, build pre-event hype, and create must-watch content on the ground in Vegas. From NRL legends to cultural creators, each plays a key role, whether it’s sparking conversation online, rallying fans to back a team, or capturing the electric atmosphere in a way that feels authentic and engaging”.

“From BTS teasers and stadium tours to interviews with the game’s biggest names, we’re ensuring this campaign connects with the right audiences and drives lasting impact.”

As the NRL and Super League bring eight teams to Las Vegas for four electrifying games, We Are Social’s innovative approach to digital storytelling will bring fans into the heart of the action. Whether through influencer-driven hype, immersive behind-the-scenes access, or dynamic engagement strategies, the agency is jetting off to Vegas to make the 2025 season opener an unforgettable moment for footy fans worldwide.

