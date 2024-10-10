MediaNewsletter

Wavemaker, OMD, This Is Flow & Principle Media Group Win VMO’s Ultimate Media Champion

Staff Writers
VMO has announced the winners of the Ultimate Media Champion (UMC), a media industry competition aiming to unite the Australian media industry through health and wellness.

Over the course of six intense weeks, more than 200 media agency professionals tested the limits of their mental and physical strength, endurance, and determination through a bespoke training program designed by the  country’s top personal trainers in preparation forthe final UMC event.

The state-based final events were held across Fitness First and Goodlife gyms—venues within VMO’s Active network.

Finalists faced a series of high-intensity challenges, expertly created by Fitness Lifestyle Group, to determine the Ultimate Media Champions.

Andy Chamoun, executive general manager FLG Australia said “The Ultimate Media Champion competition has demonstrated the power of community and teamwork, made possible by the VMO Active network and our team of expert trainers across our gyms. We’re proud to have partnered with VMO to bring this unique and inspiring event to life and showcase the incredible resilience of the participants. Congratulations to the well deserving winners.”

Six individuals have been awarded the prestigious title of Ultimate Media Champion, each sharing in a prize pool of over $50,000 and receiving a coveted UMC belt.

The energy, dedication, and collaboration of over 200 competitors from across the industry has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Paul Butler, VMO MD. “The success of this event has extended far beyond the competition itself— and has united the industry around a shared commitment to well-being. Our goal is to keep driving this conversation and championing the importance of health and wellness, year after year, with The Ultimate Media Champion.”

2024 Ultimate Media Champion winners:

QLD:
Zoe Stanek, Wavemaker
Alex Kralikas, OMD

NSW:
Kate Dampney, This is Flow
Philip Hasiuk, Wavemaker

VIC:
Merci Donald, Principle Media Group
Delwin Lim, Wavemaker

TAGGED:
