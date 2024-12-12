WA Road Safety Commission & Foxtel Media Partner To Deliver Road Safety Message Through Cricket

Western Australia’s Road Safety Commission (WARSC) has joined forces with Foxtel Media for a first of its kind, state-level campaign that delivers a powerful road safety message through cricket.

The integrated content series, Cricket Howlers, is the first state-targeted campaign to run across Foxtel’s digital platforms with WARSC serving as the inaugural WA ad partner for the new BINGE Sport platform.

Developed by Foxtel Media’s in-house creative agency BALBOA, Cricket Howlers, highlights pivotal decisions player’s make and how it can affect the game. The series draws powerful parallels to the life-changing consequences of drink driving and the importance of making responsible choices when getting behind the wheel.

The campaign and additional assets will run across Kayo, BINGE Sport, and Foxtel Go throughout the Australia vs India Test series, the Men’s Big Bash League and the Women’s Ashes tournament. It will also feature across Fox Sports Australia’s website.

WARSC’s main aim with the campaign was to bring its messaging about road safety to life and reach its core target audience. The campaign focuses on all Western Australian drivers, with particular emphasis on men aged 18-49, who statistically represent the highest-risk group for drink driving offences. Foxtel’s unique cross-platform capabilities, combined with a predominantly male FOX Cricket audience (72%), made it an ideal match for WARSC.

Karen Papalia, Perth Sales Director for Foxtel Media, said “We’re thrilled to collaborate with WA’s Road Safety Commission on an intelligent, thought-provoking campaign that will resonate deeply with our audiences, especially on BINGE Sport. This anti-drink driving initiative highlights the power of creativity in addressing critical issues, and we’re proud to bring fresh perspectives to such an important message. Through this campaign, we’ve brought the messaging to life in a way that inspires meaningful impact and positive change.”

WA’s Road Safety Commissioner Adrian Warner said “Bringing the right message, to the right audience at the right time is crucial when we are looking to positively change risky road behaviours such as drinking and driving. We are excited to be the first to partner with Foxtel media on this type of integrated media on such an important topic, especially as we head into the festive season.”

